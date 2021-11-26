Testamento de extranjeros / Foreigners Last Will

El testamento como acto de última voluntad que es eficiente para transmitir el patrimonio después de la muerte, es una herramienta de gran utilidad no sólo para los mexicanos, sino también para los extranjeros.

El testamento como acto de última voluntad que es eficiente para transmitir el patrimonio después de la muerte, es una herramienta de gran utilidad no sólo para los mexicanos, sino también para los extranjeros. Sobre este tema es pertinente hacer algunas valoraciones de diversas situaciones. The last will and testament as an act of last will is efficient to transmit the patrimony after death. It is a very useful legal tool not only for Mexicans, but also for foreigners. On this subject it is pertinent to make some assessments of various situations.

EXTRANJERO CON TESTAMENTO EN SU PAÍS DE ORIGEN. En este caso, es importante que se elabore un testamento en México que no contradiga lo establecido en el testamento extranjero. A falta del testamento mexicano, el testamento realizado en Canadá o en Estados Unidos debe homologarse, legalizarse o apostillarse, además de acompañar los documentos relevantes que habrán de hacerse llegar a los tribunales mexicanos. Este proceso es lento y costoso. Aun en el caso de copropiedad entre los esposos, el sobreviviente no adquiere con la muerte el título de propiedad de manera automática. Por eso se sugiere que realicen su testamento ante notario público. FOREIGNER WITH WILL IN COUNTRY OF ORIGIN. In this case, it is important that a open will be drawn up in Mexico that does not contradict what is established in the foreign will. In the absence of the Mexican will, the foreign will (made in Canada or the United States) must be homologated, legalized or apostilled, in addition to accompanying the relevant documents that must be sent to the Mexican courts. In addition to being slow, this process is expensive. In the case of joint ownership, between the spouses, the survivor does not automatically acquire the title of property with death. That is why it is suggested that they make their open will before a public notary.

EXTRANJERO SIN TESTAMENTO EN SU PAÍS DE ORIGEN. A diferencia del caso anterior, están en peor situación por que no hay un documento de última voluntad. Los herederos están señalados por la ley, en el orden y proporción que ahí se señala. Están llamados a la sucesión sin testamento (intestamentaria) esposos y los hijos, por partes iguales. Si no los hubiere, la sucesión se transmite a los familiares del fallecido que sigan en el grado ascendiente (padre y madre). Los parientes más próximos excluyen a los más lejanos. Los parientes del mismo grado heredan por partes iguales. La línea recta excluye a la colateral. FOREIGNER WITHOUT WILL COUNTRY OF ORIGIN. Unlike the previous case, they are in a worse situation because there is no a last will document. The heirs are designated by law and in the order and proportion that is indicated thereof. Spouses and children are called to intestate succession, in equal parts. If there are none, the succession is transmitted to the relatives of the deceased who are still in the ascending grade (father and mother). The closest relatives exclude the most distant. Relatives of the same degree inherit equally. The straight line excludes the collateral.

EXTRANJERO CON FIDEICOMISO INMOBILIARIO EN MÉXICO. Por lo que respecta al bien inmueble que esté aportado el fideicomiso, en zona restringida (fronteras y costas) o fuera de la zona restringida (resto del país), los beneficiarios sustitutos quedarán con un trámite sencillo con la colaboración del notario público. Como fideicomisarios sustitutos quedan exentos de realizar pagos por derechos de adquisición de inmuebles así como por derechos de inscripción en el Registro Público de la Propiedad. Si el extranjero es propietario de bienes muebles (embarcaciones, vehículos) o es titular de cuentas bancarias dentro del sistema financiero mexicano, se recomienda prever en el testamento mexicano quienes serán los herederos. Además, particularmente tratándose de las cuentas bancarias, verificar que no haya inconsistencia con la designación que se hizo de beneficiarios al momento de abrir la cuenta. FOREIGNER WITH REAL ESTATE TRUST IN MEXICO. Regarding the property held in trust, referenced to a land in the restricted area (borders and coasts) or outside the restricted area (rest of the country), the substitute beneficiaries will be left with a simple procedure with the collaboration of the notary public. As trustees substitutes, they are relieved of the need to pay property acquisition rights or registration rights before the Public Property Registry. If the foreigner owns personal property (boats, vehicles) or owns bank accounts within the Mexican financial system, it is recommended to foresee in the Mexican will who will be the heirs. In addition, particularly in the case of bank accounts, verify that there is no inconsistency with the designation that was made of beneficiaries at the time of opening the account.

EXTRANJERO SIN FIDEICOMISO INMOBILIARIO EN MÉXICO. Esto aplica para quienes hayan decidido adquirir bienes inmuebles fuera de la zona restringida, que es la mayor parte del territorio mexicano (fuera de las franjas de 50km en las costas y 100km en las fronteras). Este tipo de propietarios deben tener su testamento, ya sea en el extranjero o en México, pero tomando en cuenta los altos costos procesales internacionales derivados de la homologación a que me referí en el primer supuesto. FOREIGNER WITHOUT REAL ESTATE TRUST IN MEXICO. This applies to those who have decided to acquire real estate outside the restricted zone, which is the majority of the Mexican territory (outside the 50km strips on the coasts and 100km on the borders). These types of owners must have their will, either abroad or in Mexico, but taking into account the high international procedural costs derived from the homologation that I referred to in the first case.

La sucesión sin testamento tampoco es el fin del mundo. Si no hay herederos, en Sinaloa los bienes inmuebles pasarán a la titularidad de la Beneficencia Pública, para fines de asistencia social, quien de antemano les agradece por tan generosa decisión de no hacer el testamento. Succession without a will is not the end of the world, either. If there are no heirs, in Sinaloa the real estate will pass to the ownership of the Public Charity, for social assistance purposes. Thank you very much in advance for your generous decision not to make the will.

La recomendación es acercarse con un notario que domine el idioma del testador y entienda el funcionamiento de las instituciones jurídicas de sus países de origen. No basta un traductor, sino un verdadero intérprete, en un contexto de profesionalismo notarial. The recommendation is, therefore, to approach a notary public who knows the language of the testator and understands the functioning of the legal institutions of your country. A translator is not enough, but a true interpreter, in a context of notarial professionalism.