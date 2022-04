$!Unos 73 millones de niños en riesgo de contraer sarampión al no poder vacunarse

A syringe is prepared at a Mass Measles Campaign vaccination site. South Sudan launches a nationwide campaign to protect 2.5 million children against measles. Juba, 4 February 2020 – With the aim of vaccinating 2.5 million children against measles, a nationwide vaccination campaign is kicked off today. The campaign is a cooperation between the Ministry of Health, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and other partners. In addition to the vaccine, the children will also receive vitamin A supplement and deworming tablets. The campaign is essential for children’s health in South Sudan, as the country is still battling an unprecedented measles outbreak with over 4 700 confirmed cases and 26 deaths since January 2019 to date. Vaccination is the most effective way to protect children against this very contagious disease. Vitamin A and deworming are crucial for children’s immune system and ability to fight diseases in addition to prevent blindness. ( )