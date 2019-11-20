Ariana Grande, Billie Ellish y Lizzo, favoritos de los Grammy 2020

La 62 edición de la ceremonia anual de los Premios Grammy está programada para el 26 de enero de 2020, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
Reconocerá las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año de elegibilidad, desde el 1 de octubre de 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto de 2019.
Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande y Los Jonas Brothers son algunos de los artistas que desde antes sonaban como favoritos en ser nominados a esta prestigiosa premiación, citó peru21.pe.
Las cantantes Alicia Keys y Bebe Rexha fueron las responsables de dar a conocer a los artistas que lograron ser nominados a los Grammy 2020 por sus recientes producciones en la industria musical.
Alicia Keys, durante el anuncio de los nominados.
LOS NOMINADOS
Best pop solo:
“Spirit” - Beyoncé
“Bad guy” - Billie Eilish
“Seven Rings” - Ariana Grande
“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift
“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo
Mejor canción country:
"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church
“Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay
Mejor artista nuevo:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X, Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Mejor álbum de pop tradicional:
"Sí- Andrea Bocelli
"Love" - Michael Bublé
"Look Now" - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
"A legendary Christmas" - John Legend
“Walls” - Barbra Streisand
Mejor dúo o grupo:
"Boyfriend" - Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
"Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum de pop:
"The Lion King" - Beyoncé
"When We all fall Asleep" - Billie Eilish
"Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande
"No. 6 Collaborations Proyect" - Ed Sheeran
“Lover” - Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación del año:
“Hey” - Iver BJ Burton
“Bad guy” -Billie Eilish
“7 rings” - Ariana Grande H
“Hard place” - H.E.R.
“Talk”- Khalid
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
“Sunflowers” Post Malone
Mejor álbum del año:
I,I - Bon Iver
NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL! - Lana del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT - Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER - Her
7 - Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) - Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE- Vampire Weekend
Canción del año:
"Always Remenber Us This Way" - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
"Bad guy"- Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell,
"Bring My Flowers Now" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place" - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
"Love" - Taylor Swift
"Norman F**ing rockwell" - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
"Someone you loved" - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts” - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John