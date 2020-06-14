Austin Rivers propone que la NBA apoye económicamente al movimiento Black Lives Matter

HOUSTON._ Austin Rivers, base de los Rockets de Houston, propuso que los jugadores de la NBA podrían ayudar financieramente al movimiento Black Lives Matter (BLM) para evitar que el reinicio del campeonato distraiga y debilite las protestas que buscan igualdad social y poner alto a la brutalidad policial.

Rivers realizó esta propuesta por el debate iniciado sobre si la reanudación de la temporada de la NBA distraería la atención al movimiento Black Lives Matter.

A través de Twitter, el base de los Clippers de Los Ángeles, Lou Williams, expresó su preocupación de que los aficionados que siguen los partidos podrían distraer al movimiento y reducir la participación en las protestas pacíficas que se están llevando a cabo en todo el país.

Los comentarios de Rivers y Williams se dan un día después de que casi 100 jugadores participaran en una conferencia telefónica de 90 minutos en la que se discutieron las preocupaciones sobre el reinicio de la NBA en la “burbuja” en Disney World, en Orlando.

Kyrie Irving, de los Nets de Brooklyn, pidió que los jugadores se mantengan firmes y piensen no aceptar la reanudación de la temporada, de acuerdo a varias fuentes.

Rivers expresó su posición el sábado en Instagram, luego de que Irving dijo durante la llamada que no apoya “ir a Orlando”.

Agregó que no está “con el racismo sistemático y toda esa basura”.

Pero Rivers dijo que si se regresa al campeonato “pondríamos dinero de todos los bolsillos (de los jugadores de la NBA)”.

I never said I wasn’t gonna play. But everyday all we see on espn is NBA coming back. On cnn I see another black man killed by police last night. I don’t expect you to understand cause u don’t have a platform. So borrow mine. Say something that’ll make mom proud. Go https://t.co/QkbpHq9Ppg