Austin Rivers propone que la NBA apoye económicamente al movimiento Black Lives Matter

HOUSTON._ Austin Rivers, base de los Rockets de Houston, propuso que los jugadores de la NBA podrían ayudar financieramente al movimiento Black Lives Matter (BLM) para evitar que el reinicio del campeonato distraiga y debilite las protestas que buscan igualdad social y poner alto a la brutalidad policial.
Rivers realizó esta propuesta por el debate iniciado sobre si la reanudación de la temporada de la NBA distraería la atención al movimiento Black Lives Matter.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
so beautiful. Enough is enough. And to see people of all races protest together can only make me smile. This is past due tbh....and to think in 2020 ignorance and racism still exists heavily in our country/world is so disappointing and disgusting. But we all have a voice and chance to to work together to try and better things. I truly believe we (African Americans) are having a moment......a crucial one....and we need to use this light to better our surroundings and quality of life in America. Please everyone continue to try and be safe. I love the protests!! But let’s not get carried away in violence and looting and forget why we are here. To the people out there taking advantage of this situation to rob and steal and hurt....you should be ashamed of yourself. Robbing a Gucci store does nothing for our cause and only distracts and disrupts what all these protests are truly about. It’s about EQUALITY!!! And giving people of color a better chance at life, and better way of life!!!! A true safe, peaceful, and equal way at life!!! Love you all please stay safe!!
Una publicación compartida por Austin Rivers (@austinjrivers) el
A través de Twitter, el base de los Clippers de Los Ángeles, Lou Williams, expresó su preocupación de que los aficionados que siguen los partidos podrían distraer al movimiento y reducir la participación en las protestas pacíficas que se están llevando a cabo en todo el país.
Los comentarios de Rivers y Williams se dan un día después de que casi 100 jugadores participaran en una conferencia telefónica de 90 minutos en la que se discutieron las preocupaciones sobre el reinicio de la NBA en la “burbuja” en Disney World, en Orlando.
Kyrie Irving, de los Nets de Brooklyn, pidió que los jugadores se mantengan firmes y piensen no aceptar la reanudación de la temporada, de acuerdo a varias fuentes.
Rivers expresó su posición el sábado en Instagram, luego de que Irving dijo durante la llamada que no apoya “ir a Orlando”.
Agregó que no está “con el racismo sistemático y toda esa basura”.
Pero Rivers dijo que si se regresa al campeonato “pondríamos dinero de todos los bolsillos (de los jugadores de la NBA)”.
I never said I wasn’t gonna play. But everyday all we see on espn is NBA coming back. On cnn I see another black man killed by police last night. I don’t expect you to understand cause u don’t have a platform. So borrow mine. Say something that’ll make mom proud. Go https://t.co/QkbpHq9Ppg— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 13, 2020
Agregó que “con este dinero podrías ayudar a más personas y dar tiempo y energía al movimiento BLM porque el cambio es necesario y porque la injusticia ha estado sucediendo durante mucho tiempo”.
Rivers comentó que muchos jugadores de la NBA también necesitan sus cheques de pago, y señaló que Irving había ganado más dinero que el 99 por ciento de la liga.
También escribió que el entretenimiento que ofrece la NBA puede darles esperanza a algunos niños afroamericanos y evitar que “salgan (a las calles) y se metan en problemas” debido a los “entornos injustos y desiguales en los que se encuentran muchos de ellos”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I am calling on all my People of Color,Leaders of Change, and all those that are aware of what is happening, what has happened, and are ready for solutions. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏿✊🏿They Can’t stop us when we are together and truly understand our Power as a collective. Our Native Indigenous Black Spirits, Our Native Indigenous Black Minds, Our Native Indigenous Black Bodies deserve to be treated with more Respect, Understanding, and Love. Know that Our bloodlines come from Royalty! We are the True Royalty, We are the Original King and Queens of this Spiritual and Physical world! They hide all of our History for a reason. We were captured and enslaved against our will for the benefit of their Oppressive and Racist system that has been in place and still is in place presently. They took/take damn there everything we have created Culturally, call it their own, and then turn it into something it was never meant to be or Mean. I am sick of this idea of letting things balance out and talk it out bullshit, and as a Native Of the Many Indigenous Lands of our world this is part of my Purpose of being here. It is to help change this whole Global agenda that has killed my family members and plagued my community for far to fucking long. Our parents and their parents parents have fought every year of their lives to keep the TRUTH about this world alive. The agenda, FREE OUR PEOPLE, because we know all this talking and protesting will get us maybe a few law changes and conversations, but at this point it’s bigger than that. It’s time we take all our Native Indigenous Black culture, business, ideas to a new place as a collective and protect it just like other cultures have done. Build our own! It’s clear White Supremacy and Corporations use us Native Indigenous Black Folk when it is beneficial for their agenda and pockets, so be aware of the truth in plain sight Family. How are we gonna break these generational curses that have been put on us purposefully to kill us and our families off? Taking our Land and Culture Back! Our Ancestors are watching and protecting us now more than ever! This is for Our Future Kids kids. We are the generation that will change this!
Una publicación compartida por Kyrie Eleison (KAI) (@kyrieirving) el
“Me encanta la pasión de Kyrie por ayudar a este movimiento. Estoy con él, pero no a costa de toda la NBA y las carreras de los jugadores”, dijo Rivers.
Indicó que pueden “jugar y podemos ayudar a cambiar la forma en que se viven las vidas de los afroamericanos. Creo que ¡tenemos que hacerlo!. Pero cancelar y boicotear (un) retorno no es lo correcto, en mi opinión. ¡Los muchachos quieren jugar y aportar y ayudar a un cambio!”.
LEER: George Hill, base de los Bucks, asegura que está más enfocado en asunto racial que en el baloncesto
En Noroeste estamos concentrados en informarte con precisión, oportunidad y verificación sobre los
impactos sanitarios y económicos del Covid-19 en Sinaloa y México.
Es por ello que todos los contenidos relacionados con ese tema será abiertos a todo el mundo gracias a nuestros anunciantes y suscriptores. Si quieres apoyarnos, te invitamos a suscribirte aquí:
Noroeste Premium $1 diario *