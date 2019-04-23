Iniciar sesión
Avengers 4 Endgame: primeras reacciones son positivas tras Avant Premier en Los Ángeles
Prensa especializada publicó sus primeras opiniones sobre Avengers 4 'Endgame', luego del Avant Premier de la película que culmina un ciclo del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, en Los Ángeles, EU
Noroeste / Redacción
23/04/2019 | 10:12 AM
Foto: Internet

Tras la premier mundial de Avengers 4 Endgame, que se dio ayer 22 de abril en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, prensa especializada y críticos de cine revelaron en redes sociales las primeras reacciones sobre la última cinta del UCM.

Allí, estuvieron los actores que participaron en la última película del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, quienes, antes de verla, recorrieron la alfombra roja y respondieron algunas preguntas.

Después del Avant Premier, los asistentes no esperaron mucho para publicar en sus cuentas de Twitter sus opiniones sobre la cuarta película de Los Vengadores.

Utilizaron calificativos positivos para referirse a Avengers 4 'Endgame' y opinaron que esta fase de Marvel es "sumamente satisfactoria".

Otras personas aseguraron haber llorado varias veces durante la cinta.

Críticos afirmaron que este filme es superior a lo que esperaban de la última entrega de Marvel. En general, Avengers 4: 'Endgame' dejó satisfechos a sus primeros espectadores, difundió elcomecio.pe.

Estos son los primeros comentarios sobre la película que culmina un ciclo en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel:

 

 

