Cancelan serie Anne with an E y fans estallan contra Netflix

LOS ÁNGELES._ Después de tres temporadas, Netflix anunció el final de Anne with an E, la serie basada en la novela Anne of Green Gables (1908) de la escritora canadiense Lucy Maud Montgomery y adaptada para la televisión por Moira Walley-Beckett.

“Nos ha entusiasmado llevar la historia canadiense por excelencia de Anne with an E a espectadores de todo el mundo", indicaron en un comunicado conjunto Netflix y la radiotelevisión pública CBC que contaba con los derechos para transmitir la serie en Canadá.

Tras darse a conocer la noticia de la cancelación, la creadora de la serie, Moira Walley-Beckett, compartió en sus redes sociales un mensaje en donde asegura que su intención era escribir más episodios para darle a la producción un final digno, pero no será posible, difundió milenio.com.

“Amados seguidores y amigos de Anne with an E, lamento las tristes noticias de hoy. Desearía que pudiera ser diferente, pero no pude. Hemos llegado al final del camino rojo de Green Gables después de tres maravillosas temporadas”, expresó.

Anne with an E es protagonizada por Amybeth McNulty y narra la historia de una niña huérfana que por error es enviada a casa de los hermanos Cuthbert, quienes después de convivir con ella deciden que Anne no debe volver al orfanato y la adoptan.

