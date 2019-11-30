Cancelan serie Anne with an E y fans estallan contra Netflix

LOS ÁNGELES._ Después de tres temporadas, Netflix anunció el final de Anne with an E, la serie basada en la novela Anne of Green Gables (1908) de la escritora canadiense Lucy Maud Montgomery y adaptada para la televisión por Moira Walley-Beckett.
“Nos ha entusiasmado llevar la historia canadiense por excelencia de Anne with an E a espectadores de todo el mundo", indicaron en un comunicado conjunto Netflix y la radiotelevisión pública CBC que contaba con los derechos para transmitir la serie en Canadá.
Tras darse a conocer la noticia de la cancelación, la creadora de la serie, Moira Walley-Beckett, compartió en sus redes sociales un mensaje en donde asegura que su intención era escribir más episodios para darle a la producción un final digno, pero no será posible, difundió milenio.com.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dear Anne, I don’t think I was ever going to be ready to say goodbye, but as the saying goes - everything must come to an end. Thank you for teaching me, growing up with me and loving me. I have taken so many part of who you are into my life. - Anne has taught me how to be brave, how to be strong, how to love unapologetically and how to approach so many different obstacles in life. She is so much more than words on paper. She really is a part of who I am now, and I will carry her with me forever. I cant deny that I’m heartbroken, but more than that I am grateful. Such a large part of my childhood is documented, and what an experience to document. - - To the cast and crew, my second family. You put every part of your heart and soul into this project, and I promise you it does not go unnoticed. Every single one of you has helped shape me into the woman I am today, I can only hope I’ve made you proud in some way. You are all such remarkable people and I will never be able to thank you enough. Please stay in touch. - And to you, the viewers. The ones who have supported us these last few years. I can say this now, but on those tough, cold and stressful days just seeing what an effect this show has on you or how it made your day really pushed me through. I can say truthfully that those rough days were more than worth it, for you. - I will miss this show with all of my heart, and I will never forget this journey. My childhood was a good one, thanks to all of you. - In the wise words of @moirawalleybeckett “I am so sad to see you go, and yet so happy that I know you.” With all my love, Amybeth. - Enjoy the finale! Coming January 3rd, on Netflix.
Una publicación compartida de AB (@amybethmcnulty) el
“Amados seguidores y amigos de Anne with an E, lamento las tristes noticias de hoy. Desearía que pudiera ser diferente, pero no pude. Hemos llegado al final del camino rojo de Green Gables después de tres maravillosas temporadas”, expresó.
Anne with an E es protagonizada por Amybeth McNulty y narra la historia de una niña huérfana que por error es enviada a casa de los hermanos Cuthbert, quienes después de convivir con ella deciden que Anne no debe volver al orfanato y la adoptan.
Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad network news today 🧡 I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is… https://t.co/IqODF0muzB— Moira Walley-Beckett (@YoWalleyB) 25 de noviembre de 2019
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Where it all began. Season 3 premieres tonight at 8pm on CBC.
Una publicación compartida de AB (@amybethmcnulty) el
La tercera temporada estará disponible en la plataforma de streaming a partir del próximo 3 de enero; sin embargo, los fans de la serie manifestaron su descontento por la decisión de Netflix de cancelar la serie y en Twitter reclamaron a la compañía, cosa que la creadora agradeció.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
YOU’RE AMAZING. Thank you for all the L🧡VE. #annewithane #kindredspirits #dreamerschangetheworld 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡
Una publicación compartida de Moira Walley-Beckett (@moirawalleybeckett) el
El único final que merecemos:#SaveAnneWithAnnE #reneweannewithane pic.twitter.com/oy49MvQORT— AnnewithaneArg (@AnnewithaneA) 27 de noviembre de 2019
#awaeseason4#renewannewithane #renewannewithane #SaveAnneWithAnnE
ME VOY A METER HASTA EN LA SOPA DE NETFLIX PARA QUE ME DEN LA CUARTA TEMPORADA pic.twitter.com/VpIsUCkI8n— kat_Army.•°•Moa707☕ #SAVE_AWAE (@kat_kren) 27 de noviembre de 2019
#awaeseason4#renewannewithane #SaveAnneWithAnnE
Netflix ignorando el bardo que hacemos pic.twitter.com/UI5fK6bub7— kat_Army.•°•Moa707☕ #SAVE_AWAE (@kat_kren) 27 de noviembre de 2019
Miren Amybeth no se tiñó el pelo para que solo le den 3 temporadas de awae #awaeseason4 #SaveAnneWithAnnE pic.twitter.com/6mCbEMiGM2— ʝaz [-7] | #renewawae (@fallinxholland) 28 de noviembre de 2019