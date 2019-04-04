Cardi B lidera nominaciones a Premios Billboard 2019

La rapera estadounidense competirá en 21 categorias, entre ellas como Artista del Año y Mejor Álbum Billboard 200; le siguen Drake y Post Malone, con 17 postulaciones

Noroeste / Redacción

NBC y Dick Clark Productions anunciaron este jueves que la rapera de 26 años Cardi B compite en categorías como Artista del Año, Mejor Artista Femenina y Mejor Álbum Billboard 200 por su disco ganador del Grammy "Invasion of Privacy". Además con sus éxitos No. 1 "I Like It" con J Balvin y Bad Bunny, y "Girls Like You" con Maroon 5.

Figura por partida doble en categorías como Mejor Canción en el Hot 100, canción más vendida y mejor colaboración, publicó informador.mx

Drake y Post Malone le siguen de cerca con 17 menciones cada uno. Ambos competirán por el máximo honor de la noche: Mejor Artista con Cardi B, Ariana Grande y Travis Scott, quien recibió 12 nominaciones.

J Balvin y Bad Bunny también competirán por el galardón al Mejor Artista Latino, junto con Anuel AA, Ozuna y Romeo Santos.

Kelly Clarkson, quien será la anfitriona del show de premiación por segundo año consecutivo, anunció algunos de los nominados de este año junto con Dan + Shay durante el episodio de este jueves de Today.

LA SELECCIÓN DE LOS NOMINADOS

¿Cómo se seleccionan los nominados? Bueno, hay muchos factores. Según Billboard, los finalistas se determinan en función de las interacciones clave con los fanáticos, las ventas de álbumes y canciones digitales, la radio, el streaming, las giras y el compromiso social, de acuerdo a eonline.com.

Por supuesto, el desempeño en las Carteleras Billboard también juega un papel. Este año, los premios se basan en un período de la cartelera que va del 23 de marzo de 2018 al 7 de marzo de 2019.

Los Billboard Music Awards 2019 se transmitirán desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas el próximo miércoles 1 de mayo.

LOS NOMINADOS

Artista Top Femenina

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Masculino

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

Artista Top

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Canción Top Hot 100

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott

Dúo y Grupo Top

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

Artista Top Nuevo

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Artista Top 100

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Colaboración Top

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign,"Psycho"

Artista Top Hot 100

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Canción Top en Ventas

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

"In My Feelings," Drake

"Without Me," Halsey

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Artista Top Social

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Premio al Logro en la Cartelera Billboard

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Artista Top Rap

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista Masculino Top Rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista Femenina Top Rap

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Gira R&B Top

Beyoncé y Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Artista R&B Femenina Top

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Artista R&B Masculino Top

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Artista R&B Top

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Gira Rap Top

Beyoncé y Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Artista Top de Gira

Beyoncé y Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Artista Top en la Radio

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Artista Top en Streaming

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentatacion

Artista Top en Ventas

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Artista Top Billboard 200

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Artista Country Top

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Artista Masculino Country Top

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Artista Femenina Country Top

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo/Group Country Top

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Gira Country Top

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Artista Rock Top

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Gira Rock Top

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

Artista Latino Top

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artista Dance/Electronic Top

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Artista Cristiano Top

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Artista Gospel Top

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Álbum Billboard 200 Top

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Temporada 2

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Álbum R&B Top

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Khalid, American Teen

The Weeknd, Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion, 17

Álbum Rap Top

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

XXXTentacion, 17

Álbum Country Top

Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's For You

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Álbum Rock Top

Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons, Origins

Mumford & Sons, Delta

Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots, Trench

Álbum Latino Top

Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny, 100PRE

J Balvin, Vibras

Maulma, F.A.M.E.

Ozuna, Aura

Álbum Dance/Electrónico Top

Clean Bandit, What Is Love?

David Guetta, 7

Kygo, Kids in Love

Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers, Sick Boys

Álbum Cristiano Top

Cory Asbury, Reckless Love

Lauren Diagle, Look Up Child

for KING & COUNTRY, Burn the Ships

Hillsong Worship, There Is More

Álbum Gospel Top

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

Canción (Video) Streaming Top

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice Wrld, "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion, "SAD!"

Canción R&B Top

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

Khalid, "Better"

Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"

Canción Rap Top

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone, "Better Now"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

Canción Country Top

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Canción Rock Top

Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

lovelytheband, "Broken"

Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"

Canción Latina Top

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, "Mia"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"

Canción Dance/Electrónica Top

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Canción Cristiana Top

Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"

Lauren Daigle, "You Say"

for KING & COUNTRY, "Joy"

Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"

Tauren Wells, "Known"

Canción Top Gospel

Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"

Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"

Jason Nelson, "Forever"

Brian Courtney, "A Great Work"