'Dangerous', de Michael Jackson, cumple 29 años y fans celebran uno de los álbumes más vendidos en la historia
El Rey del Pop se vuelve tendencia en Twitter, donde sus seguidores recuerdan el disco que lanzó en 1991
Noroeste / Redacción
26/11/2020 | 3:53 PM
Michael Jackson se volvió tendencia en Twitter este jueves, y es que su álbum Dangerous cumple hoy 29 años de haber sido lanzado.

"Hace 29 años la estrella pop más grande de la historia, #MichaelJackson lanzó Dangerous. Se convirtió en uno de los álbumes más vendidos de todos los tiempos", citó un fan de El Rey del Pop.

"Se promocionó con 9 singles, cortometrajes, una gira mundial y 5 presentaciones televisadas".

Suena fresco, como deberían los álbumes legendarios, comentó otro seguidor.

Mientras que otros parafrasean estrofas de la canción de Jackson

"Todavía está balanceando su corona", se refieren al Rey del Pop, quien falleció el 25 de junio de 2009.

"Amo tu música hermosa, atemporal, sagrada y es realmente una bendición que le has dado al mundo. Cómo un hombre puede producir una música tan maravillosa para sanar el alma es un regalo de Dios", se lee en otro twit.

El álbum contiene los temas Black or White, Remember the Time, Dangerous, Jam, In the Closet, Will You Be There, Free Willy, entre otros.

Y los mensajes siguieron en el transcurso del día para Michael Jackson que, como se puede ver, aún tiene infinidad de fieles seguidores.

 

