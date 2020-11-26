'Dangerous', de Michael Jackson, cumple 29 años y fans celebran uno de los álbumes más vendidos en la historia

Michael Jackson se volvió tendencia en Twitter este jueves, y es que su álbum Dangerous cumple hoy 29 años de haber sido lanzado.

"Hace 29 años la estrella pop más grande de la historia, #MichaelJackson lanzó Dangerous. Se convirtió en uno de los álbumes más vendidos de todos los tiempos", citó un fan de El Rey del Pop.

"Se promocionó con 9 singles, cortometrajes, una gira mundial y 5 presentaciones televisadas".

Suena fresco, como deberían los álbumes legendarios, comentó otro seguidor.

