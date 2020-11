En Mazatlán reactivan operativo contra vehículos polarizados

Byron Johnston •

The official Mexican standard NOM-081-SEMARNAT-1994 establishes the maximum permissible limits of

noise emission It is 65dB after 10 PM. The noise on Av del Mar exceeds this. Av del Mar is a residential zone. People are trying to sleep. There are hundreds and hundreds of bedrooms on AV. Del Mar. The Aurigas are the prime culprits. They crank up their speakers to an ear-shattering level. Young people like to party on the new road along the lagoon and they crank up the car stereos to the point the residents cannot sleep. Why cant they be more considerate? Why dont the police inforce the noise ordinance?