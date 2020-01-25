Este domingo se entregan los Premios Grammy 2020; Lizzo es la favorita

La ceremonia número 62 de los galardones que reconocen a lo mejor de la música

Noroeste / Redacción

Este domingo se llevará a cabo la edición número 62 de los Premios Grammy que galardonan a lo mejor de la música del año. Lizzo, con ocho candidaturas, encabeza la lista de nominados a los galardones.

En esta edición tres jóvenes artistas (Lizzo, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X) dominaron la lista de nominados a los prestigiosos galardones anunciada por la Academia de la Grabación de Estados Unidos y que les situó por encima de H.E.R. y Beyoncé, con cinco y cuatro candidaturas respectivamente.

Los Premios Grammy se llevarán a cabo en el Staples Center en Los Ángeles, California, citó milenio.com.

En México la gala se podrá ver por TNT y TNT Series (en idioma original). En Izzi el canal de TNT es el 610; rn Sky el canal de TNT es el 0221. En Dish el canal de TNT es el 370.

La entrega número 62 de los Premios Grammy se llevará a cabo a partir de las 17:00 horas en horario de México.

LOS NOMINADOS

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

'Hey’ - Iver BJ Burton

‘Bad guy’ -Billie Eilish

‘7 rings’ - Ariana Grande H

‘Hard place’ - H.E.R.

‘Talk’- Khalid

‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo

‘Sunflowers’ - Post Malon

MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

I,I - Bon Iver

Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her - Her

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

‘Always Remenber Us This Way’ - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

‘Bad guy’- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

‘Bring My Flowers Now’ - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

‘Hard Place’ - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

‘Love’ - Taylor Swift

'Norman F**ing rockwell’ - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

‘Someone you loved’ - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

'Truth Hurts’ - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X, Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

MEJOR POP SOLO

'Spirit’ - Beyoncé

'Bad guy’ - Billie Eilish

'Seven Rings’ - Ariana Grande

'You Need to Calm Down’ - Taylor Swift

'Truth Hurts’ - Lizzo

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO

'Boyfriend’ - Ariana Grande & Social House

'Sucker’ - Jonas Brothers

‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

'Sunflower’ - Post Malone & Swae Lee

'Señorita’ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP

'The Lion King’ - Beyoncé

‘When We all fall Asleep’ - Billie Eilish

'Thank U, Next’ - Ariana Grande

'No. 6 Collaborations Proyect’ - Ed Sheeran

'Lover’ - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA

LP5- Apparat

No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

Hi This is Flume - Flume

Solace - Rufus du sol

Weather - Tycho

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

‘Fear inoculum’ - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

‘Give yourself a try’ - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

‘Harmony hall’ - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

‘History repeats’ - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

‘This land’ - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues - Cage The Elephant

In the End - The Cranberries

Trauma - I Prevail

Feral Roots - Rival Sons

MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL

Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

Humanice - Death Angel

Bow Down - I Prevail

Unleashed - Killswitch Engage

7empest - Tool

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

U.F.O.F. - Big Thief

Assume form - James Blake

I.I - Bon Iver

Faster of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Anima - Thom Yorke

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

Love again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly how I feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

Roll some mo - Lucky Daye

Come home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

Vida - Luis Fonsi

11:11 - Maluma

Montaner - Ricardo Montaner

#ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL

OPUS - Marc Anthony

Tiempo al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela - Vicente García

Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A journey through cuban music - Aymée Nuviola

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO

X 100pre -Bad Bunny

Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible - Flor De Toloache

Almadura - iLe

El mal querer - Rosalía

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane - Fka Twigs

Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL

Homecoming - Beyoncé

Remember My Name - David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis

Shangri-la - Morgan Neville

Anima - Thom Yorke