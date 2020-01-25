Este domingo se entregan los Premios Grammy 2020; Lizzo es la favorita

Este domingo se llevará a cabo la edición número 62 de los Premios Grammy que galardonan a lo mejor de la música del año. Lizzo, con ocho candidaturas, encabeza la lista de nominados a los galardones.
En esta edición tres jóvenes artistas (Lizzo, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X) dominaron la lista de nominados a los prestigiosos galardones anunciada por la Academia de la Grabación de Estados Unidos y que les situó por encima de H.E.R. y Beyoncé, con cinco y cuatro candidaturas respectivamente.
Los Premios Grammy se llevarán a cabo en el Staples Center en Los Ángeles, California, citó milenio.com.
En México la gala se podrá ver por TNT y TNT Series (en idioma original). En Izzi el canal de TNT es el 610; rn Sky el canal de TNT es el 0221. En Dish el canal de TNT es el 370.
La entrega número 62 de los Premios Grammy se llevará a cabo a partir de las 17:00 horas en horario de México.
LOS NOMINADOS
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
'Hey’ - Iver BJ Burton
‘Bad guy’ -Billie Eilish
‘7 rings’ - Ariana Grande H
‘Hard place’ - H.E.R.
‘Talk’- Khalid
‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo
‘Sunflowers’ - Post Malon
MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
I,I - Bon Iver
Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - Her
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
‘Always Remenber Us This Way’ - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
‘Bad guy’- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
‘Bring My Flowers Now’ - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
‘Hard Place’ - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
‘Love’ - Taylor Swift
'Norman F**ing rockwell’ - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
‘Someone you loved’ - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
'Truth Hurts’ - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X, Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
MEJOR POP SOLO
'Spirit’ - Beyoncé
'Bad guy’ - Billie Eilish
'Seven Rings’ - Ariana Grande
'You Need to Calm Down’ - Taylor Swift
'Truth Hurts’ - Lizzo
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO
'Boyfriend’ - Ariana Grande & Social House
'Sucker’ - Jonas Brothers
‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
'Sunflower’ - Post Malone & Swae Lee
'Señorita’ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP
'The Lion King’ - Beyoncé
‘When We all fall Asleep’ - Billie Eilish
'Thank U, Next’ - Ariana Grande
'No. 6 Collaborations Proyect’ - Ed Sheeran
'Lover’ - Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA
LP5- Apparat
No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
Hi This is Flume - Flume
Solace - Rufus du sol
Weather - Tycho
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
‘Fear inoculum’ - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
‘Give yourself a try’ - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
‘Harmony hall’ - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
‘History repeats’ - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
‘This land’ - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues - Cage The Elephant
In the End - The Cranberries
Trauma - I Prevail
Feral Roots - Rival Sons
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL
Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
Humanice - Death Angel
Bow Down - I Prevail
Unleashed - Killswitch Engage
7empest - Tool
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
U.F.O.F. - Big Thief
Assume form - James Blake
I.I - Bon Iver
Faster of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Anima - Thom Yorke
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B
Love again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly how I feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll some mo - Lucky Daye
Come home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO
Vida - Luis Fonsi
11:11 - Maluma
Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
#ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL
OPUS - Marc Anthony
Tiempo al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela - Vicente García
Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A journey through cuban music - Aymée Nuviola
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO
X 100pre -Bad Bunny
Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible - Flor De Toloache
Almadura - iLe
El mal querer - Rosalía
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane - Fka Twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL
Homecoming - Beyoncé
Remember My Name - David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis
Shangri-la - Morgan Neville
Anima - Thom Yorke