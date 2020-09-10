Fallece a los 82 años la actriz Diana Rigg, Olenna Tyrell en Juego de Tronos

La actriz ganadora de premios Tony y Emmy murió pacíficamente en compañía de su familia, confirma representante

Noroeste / Redacción

Diana Rigg, actriz británica ganadora de premios Emmy y Tony, murió este jueves a los 82 años.

Su agente confirmó que Rigg murió pacíficamente en su casa, en compañía de su familia y pidió privacidad en este momento difícil.

Rigg tuvo oportunidad de trabajar en una serie que definió el espíritu de la época cuando se unió a ‘Juego de tronos‘ de HBO en 2013 como Olenna Tyrell.

Su trabajo en el programa le valió ser nominada a cuatro premios Emmy, publicó vanguardia.com.

Rigg saltó a la fama en la década de 1960 gracias a su papel de Emma Peel en la serie ‘The Avengers‘ junto a Patrick Macnee.

La actriz también era conocida por sus papeles en el teatro, en el cine y la televisión, incluida su participación en la película de 1969 de James Bond, ‘On Her Majesty’s, Secret Service’.

Be a dragon. The realm will always remember Diana Rigg. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020

RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport - lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras. pic.twitter.com/scFC8KPlZz — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) September 10, 2020

Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace https://t.co/BC4annah1H — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) September 10, 2020

diana rigg’s performance as olenna tyrell will always be iconic pic.twitter.com/4OwEYgDfGu — faith (@clarkesridley) September 10, 2020

I'm so sad to hear of the death of Diana Rigg. She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty's Secret Service together in 1968-9. I remember the press conference at the Dorchester in London, knowing she was going to play my wife. We ...https://t.co/2OgVHS0JMK pic.twitter.com/bEaHKXlsnB — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) September 10, 2020

Diana Rigg, best known for starring in 'The Avengers' and for her Emmy-nominated role as Olenna Tyrell on 'Game of Thrones,' has passed away. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/RQsEECGhMz — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 10, 2020