Iniciar sesión
 Suscribirme 
Este medio electrónico utiliza cookies para mostrar contenido personalizado y publicidad segmentada relacionada con sus preferencias. Si continúa en nuestro sitio o aplicaciones, entendemos que otorga y acepta plenamente que sus datos recabados serán utilizados mediante las disposiciones y términos de nuestro aviso de privacidad.
Fallece a los 82 años la actriz Diana Rigg, Olenna Tyrell en Juego de Tronos
La actriz ganadora de premios Tony y Emmy murió pacíficamente en compañía de su familia, confirma representante
Noroeste / Redacción
10/09/2020 | 08:51 AM
Marcar como favorita

Diana Rigg, actriz británica ganadora de premios Emmy y Tony, murió este jueves a los 82 años.

Su agente confirmó que Rigg murió pacíficamente en su casa, en compañía de su familia y pidió privacidad en este momento difícil.

Rigg tuvo oportunidad de trabajar en una serie que definió el espíritu de la época cuando se unió a ‘Juego de tronos‘ de HBO en 2013 como Olenna Tyrell.

Su trabajo en el programa le valió ser nominada a cuatro premios Emmy, publicó vanguardia.com.

Rigg saltó a la fama en la década de 1960 gracias a su papel de Emma Peel en la serie ‘The Avengers‘ junto a Patrick Macnee.

La actriz también era conocida por sus papeles en el teatro, en el cine y la televisión, incluida su participación en la película de 1969 de James Bond, ‘On Her Majesty’s, Secret Service’.

 

¿Te gustó lo que leíste?

Si tu respuesta es sí, te invitamos a suscribirte por solo $100 pesos al mes y apoyar el periodismo que hacemos para ti con el objetivo de hacer de Sinaloa un mejor lugar para vivir. Haz click AQUÍ.

Notificaciones
Entérate antes que nadie
Recibe notificaciones en tu navegador
Al suscribirte estás aceptando los términos y condiciones de servicio
Comentarios
Elevemos la conversación
Noroeste cree en la conversación abierta y responsable. Por eso este espacio es exclusivo para suscriptores y usuarios registrados. Opina con respeto.
El resto del contenido es exclusivo para usuarios registrados de Noroeste
Acceso   Registro
Utiliza tu red social favorita
   
Mediante correo y una contraseña
Recomendamos para ti

Oportunidades
Varios
CORTINAS DE ACERO SIGLO 21
Bienes Raíces
RENTA DE CASA
Empleos
BLUMY SOLICITA ESTILISTAS
Contacto
contacto@noroeste.com
Clasificados
Edición Impresa
Investigaciones
Aviso de privacidad
Directorio
Opinión
Defensor del lector
Hemeroteca
Código de ética