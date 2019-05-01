Filtran nombre y sexo del bebé de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

Aunque los Duques de Sussex han tratado de mantener su vida privada, sobre todo los detalles de su embarazo, lo más alejado de los medios, desde meses atrás la información sobre el bebé que espera Meghan Markle se ha filtrado por todos lados.
Lo que parece ya una realidad es el sexo. Todavía sin confirmar, tanto la prensa británica como la casa de apuestas Ladbrokes aseguran que lo que viene (si es que no está aquí ya) es una nena, difundió vanguardia.com.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
En cuanto al nombre en un principio apostaban por el de Diana y Elizabeth por sus vínculos con la familia real. Sin embargo, ha salido uno nuevo y original.
Allegra podría ser la opción elegida por Meghan según la casa de apuestas. Está de los primeros en el ránking de favoritos. ¿Cuál es su significado?
De origen italiano, este nombre representa la alegría y felicidad. Esta positividad y originalidad podrían haber impulsado a la ya casi mamá a elegirlo con el consentimiento de su esposo. Lo cierto es que la casa de apuestas está viendo cómo este nombre sube y sube más en las últimas horas.
Además, la revista People ha confirmado que Italia es uno de los destinos favoritos de Meghan. Incluso su blog antes de convertirse en una mujer casada se llamaba The Tig haciendo referencia a un vino de origen italiano.
A la expectativa de si nació o no, si será chico o chica, su bisabuela la Reina Isabel ya ha hecho una visita a los futuros papás. No sabemos si para ver la casita nueva que se han hecho o para ¡conocer al bebé recién nacido! Todo es una incógnita, el secreto mejor guardado.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.