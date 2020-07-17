La UFC cancela el contrato de Timo Feucht por presuntos vínculos con grupos neonazis

Según los informes, en enero de 2016 Feucht estuvo involucrado en unos disturbios que tuvieron lugar en la ciudad alemana de Leipzig

Sinembargo.MX

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO._ Timo Feucht, luchador alemán de la UFC de 24 años, tenía que debutar en el campeonato el 15 de julio enfrentándose al noruego Kennet Bergh en Abu Dabi (Emiratos Árabes), pero la organización canceló su contrato con él al conocer que en el pasado el joven habría estado vinculado a grupos neonazis y de ultraderecha, informa MMA Fighting.

Asimismo, según los informes, en enero de 2016 Feucht estuvo involucrado en unos disturbios que tuvieron lugar en la ciudad alemana de Leipzig, y fue uno de los 215 detenidos por la policía.

“Fue un período de mi vida en que no estaba centrado en el deporte ni era padre, como lo soy ahora. Sí, en el pasado hice cosas de las que no estoy orgulloso. […] Por favor, no me juzguen por lo que hice hace casi cinco años. Era inmaduro y estaba con la gente equivocada. Por favor, miren lo que he sacrificado para llegar aquí. Por favor, miren el hombre en el que me he convertido. Descubrí las artes marciales y eso me salvó la vida”, escribió Feucht en su última publicación de Instagram.