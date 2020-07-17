La UFC cancela el contrato de Timo Feucht por presuntos vínculos con grupos neonazis

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO._ Timo Feucht, luchador alemán de la UFC de 24 años, tenía que debutar en el campeonato el 15 de julio enfrentándose al noruego Kennet Bergh en Abu Dabi (Emiratos Árabes), pero la organización canceló su contrato con él al conocer que en el pasado el joven habría estado vinculado a grupos neonazis y de ultraderecha, informa MMA Fighting.
Asimismo, según los informes, en enero de 2016 Feucht estuvo involucrado en unos disturbios que tuvieron lugar en la ciudad alemana de Leipzig, y fue uno de los 215 detenidos por la policía.
There was a time in my life when I wasn’t the focused athlete and dad that I am now. Yes, I did things in my past that I am not proud of. I was a fanatic football fan and I kicked over the traces. But there were moments that have led me to reconsider who I wanted to be in life. At the beginning of 2018, I received the biggest gift that can happen to any human being when my son Arthur was born. I felt what it was like to have responsibility for another tiny human. I realized that if not before, now was the time that I had to turn my life around by 180 degrees. I want a good future for my son and our family. This was the time I also started training at Allstars in Sweden. It is a big international gym with athletes from every nationality and walk of life. My friend and coach Selman Berisha saw something with me and picked me to become one of UFC contender Alex Gustafsson’s main training partners. Through my development as an athlete, I qualified first for the Contender Series and now I’ve been given the opportunity to be part of this unique UFC Fight Island experience. What makes me sad is that it is because of things I did when I was 19 years old that I should lose the dream of my life even though I have long moved on from what was in the past. I clearly would like to state that I never had any extreme political opinion, but I was a teenager who was young and dumb. Now, I have an Arabic Muslim family member that I am very close with and I train with people from all religions and walks of life. I have an international coaching staff made of Albanians, Brazilians, Russians and Swedes. There is just one thing that I’m asking for: Please don’t judge me based on things that happened almost five years ago. I was immature and hanging with the wrong crowd. Please see what I have sacrificed to make it here. Please see the man I have become. I discovered Martial Arts and that has saved my life. The sport has led me onto the right path. I want nothing more than becoming a role model for young kids who have had to go through the same that I did. @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @ufc @ufceurope #ufc #ufceurope
“Fue un período de mi vida en que no estaba centrado en el deporte ni era padre, como lo soy ahora. Sí, en el pasado hice cosas de las que no estoy orgulloso. […] Por favor, no me juzguen por lo que hice hace casi cinco años. Era inmaduro y estaba con la gente equivocada. Por favor, miren lo que he sacrificado para llegar aquí. Por favor, miren el hombre en el que me he convertido. Descubrí las artes marciales y eso me salvó la vida”, escribió Feucht en su última publicación de Instagram.
