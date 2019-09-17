Las 100 mejores series del Siglo 21, segÃºn The Guardian; Los Soprano encabezan la lista

MADRID (SinEmbago)._ Los Soprano es el mejor programa de televisión realizado en lo que va de Siglo 21. Eso es lo que ha determinado The Guardian. El diario británico ha establecido la lista de las 100 mejores producciones televisivas de la centuria, en cuyo Top 5 no caben demasiadas sorpresas: The Wire y Mad Men completan el podio, mientras que las dos siguientes posiciones son para The Thick of It y Breaking Bad.

El medio destaca de la creación de David Chase su capacidad de cambiar “el gusto de la audiencia” tras seis temporadas y 86 episodios.

“Esta serie de prestigio, que se desarrolla como una novela rusa pero engancha como una telenovela, marcó el tono en la programación de alta calidad televisiva-divertida, inteligente, certera y tremendamente adictiva- que cambió por completo con ella”.

La versión original de The Office creada por Ricky Gervais (6º puesto), Game of Thrones (7ª), Fleabag (8ª), Peep Show (9ª) y finalmente Atlanta (10ª) completan los diez primeros puestos de la clasificación.

Aunque es la ficción el género televisivo dominante, también hay hueco para programas de televisión. De hecho, Big Brother ocupa el puesto 30 de la clasificación, un poco más arriba que The Great British Bake Off. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart es, sin embargo, el formato de no ficción mejor valorado por el equipo de la publicación que, de forma llamativa, ha obviado casi por completo la animación (con la salvedad de South Park) y géneros como el fantástico y el terror (destaca, eso sí, la inclusión de la satírica Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace en el puesto 92, Buffy en el número 83, de Doctor Who, en el 46, y de Game of Thrones, directa al séptimo puesto). Celebradas ficciones como Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Terror, Episodes y otras del alcance popular como Modern Family, The Walking Dead o Big Bang Theory tampoco entran en este ranking.

LISTADO COMPLETO DE LOS 100 MEJORES SHOWS DEL SIGLO 21

100. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here (2002-¿?)

099. Life on Mars (2006-2007)

098. The Mighty Boosh (2004-07)

097. The Shadow Line (2011)

096. Broad City (2014-2019)

095. The Trip (2010-¿?)

094. Skins (2007-2013)

093. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-¿?)

092. Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace (2004)

091. Silicon Valley (2014-¿?)

090. 24 (2001-2010)

089. L. (2004-2009)

088. Justified. La ley de Raylan (2010-2015)

087. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

086. Fresh Meat (2011-2016)

085. Googlebox (2013-¿?)

084. Looking

083. Buffy (1997-2003)

082. Strictly Come Dancing (2004-¿?)

081. Gavin and Stacey (2007-10)

080. Veep (2012-2019)

079. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

078. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

077. The Shield (2002-2008)

076. A Very English Scandal (2018)

075. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-¿?

074. The Inbetweeners (2008-2010)

073. Spiral (2005-¿?)

072. Planeta Tierra (2006, 2016)

071. Perdidos (2004-2010)

070. Shameless (2004-2013)

069. The Good Place (2016-¿?)

068. Band of Brothers (2001)

067. Borgen (2010-2013)

066. Inside Nº9 (2014-¿?)

065. Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009)

064. Seis metros bajo tierra (2001-2005)

063. Show me a Hero (2015)

062. Sucession (2018-¿?)

061. State of Play (2003)

060. Sherlock (2010-¿?)

059. Wolf Hall (2015-¿?)

058. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

057. Sex and the City (1998-2004)

056. The Jinx (2015)

055. Utopía (2014)

054. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

053. Black Books (2000-2004)

052. The Good Fight (2017-¿?)

051. Patrick Melrose (2018)

050. Downton Abbey

049. Insecure (2016-¿?)

048. Better Call Saul (2015-¿?)

047. Nathan Barley (2015)

046. Doctor Who (2005-¿?)

045. The Bridge (2011-2018)

044. The Crown (2016-¿?)

043. The Americans (2013-2018)

042. South Park (1997-¿?)

041. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

040. The Power of Nightmares (2004)039. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

038. Detectorists (2014-2017)

037. Brass Eye: Paedogeddon (2001)

036. The Great British Bake Off (2010-¿?)

035. This is England (2010-2015)

034. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

033. Big Brother (2000-2018)

032. The Office (USA) (2005-2013)

031. Planeta azul (2001, 2017)

030. Killing Eve (2017_¿?)

029. Spaced (1999-2001)

028. The Killing (2007-2012)

027. Transparent (2014-2019)

026. Red Riding Trilogy (2009)

025. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-¿?)

024. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (1999-2015)

023. Black Mirror (2011-¿?)

022. Twin Peaks. The Return (2018)

021. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

020. OJ: Made in America (2016)

019. La guerra de Vietnam (2017)

018. Girls (2012-2017)

017. Deadwood (2004-2006)

016. Nighty Night (2004-2005)

015. The West Wing (1999-2005)

014. Larry David (2000-¿?)

013. Line of Duty (2012-¿?)

012. Rockefeller Plaza (30 Rock)

011. Happy Valley (2014-¿?)

010. Atlanta (2017-¿?)

009. Peep Show (2003-2015)

008. Fleabag (2016-2019)

007. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

006. The Office (Reino Unido) (2001-2003)

005. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

004. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

003. Mad Men (2007-2015)

002. The Wire (2002-2008)

001. Los Soprano (1999-2007)