GALA DE PREMIACIÃ“N

PremiarÃ¡ hoy los Teen Choice Awards a lo mejor del cine, mÃºsica y televisiÃ³n

Taylor Swift, CNCO y OneRepublic, Monsta X, son algunas de las figuras que han confirmado su participaciÃ³n musical durante la gala de premiaciÃ³n

Noroeste / RedacciÃ³n

Luego de varios meses de votación y muchos trending topics creados para imponer a los favoritos, los Teen Choice Awards 2019 están listos para anunciar este domingo a quienes serán los ganadores en las categorías de cine, música y televisión.

"Avengers: Endgame", la cinta más taquillera de la historia, parte como obvio favorito con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (9 en total) en el apartado de cine. Mientras que "Aladdin", su rival más cercano, fue seleccionado en cinco categorías.

Con respecto a televisión, lideran los Teen Choice Awards "Riverdale", "The Flash" y "Shadowhunters" con cinco nominaciones cada uno de los programas; asimismo, con respecto a música, el rapero Lil Nax X se ubica en el primer lugar con cinco nominaciones.

Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik conducirán el evento.

Este año,la conducción del evento estará a cargo de la actriz Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik. Ellos se encargarán de animar la jornada que incluirá a rostros de la música, cine y programas de televisión.

Entre los artistas confirmados para participar durante el evento están aylor Swift, CNCO y OneRepublic, Monsta X, entre otros.

La cadena FOX tiene los derechos de la transmisión en las diferentes ciudades de los Estados Unidos. América Latina podrá ver también la gala en vivo a través de Warner Chanel.

Estos son los horarios en los que se podrá disfrutar de la gala de premiación tanto en Estados Unidos, como en México.

ESTADOS UNIDOS

Canal: FOX.

Horarios: 8/7c

Podrás seguir detalles en directo vía streaming desde la cuenta oficial de Facebook de los Teen Choice Awards.

MÉXICO: El evento se transmitirá a partir de las 19:00 horas (Hora de la ciudad de México) a través del canal Warner Chanel, gala que dará inicio con la tradicional alfombra roja a partir de las 15:00 horas.

Nominados

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Teen Choice Awards 2019

MÚSICA

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

kelsea Ballerini

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicki Minaj

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Imagine Dragons

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disc

Katy Perry

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”

Post Malone, “Wow”

5 Seconds of Summer

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Ariana Grande

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

PELÍCULAS



ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Bumblebee"

"Captain Marvel"

"Men in Black: International"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"

John Cena, "Bumblebee"

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel", "Avengers: Endgame"

Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Hailee Steinfeld, "Bumblebee"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"

Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

Zoe Saldana, "Avengers: Endgame"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

"Aladdin"

"Aquaman"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shazam!"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"

Will Smith, "Aladdin"

Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

Amber Heard, "Aquaman"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Katherine Waterston, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Keira Knightley, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

Naomi Scott, "Aladdin"

Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

"After"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Breakthrough"

"Five Feet Apart"

"The Hate U Give"

"To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Bradley Cooper

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After"

Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"

Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"

Josephine Langford, "After"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Instant Family"

"Isn’t It Romantic"

"Little"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Perfect Date"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Kevin Hart, "Night School"

Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"

Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

TELEVISIÓN

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

"Good Trouble"

"Marvel’s Runaways"

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Resident"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Adam Huber, "Dynasty"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"

Oliver Stark, "9-1-1"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Cierra Ramírez

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Cierra Ramirez, "Good Trouble"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell, "Good Trouble"

Ryan Destiny, "Star"

Sofia Carson, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

"Charmed"

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

"Legacies"

"Shadowhunters"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Aubrey Joseph, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Bob Morley, "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"

Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural"

Ross Lynch, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Danielle Rose Russell, "Legacies"

Ellen Page, "The Umbrella Academy"

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"

Kiernan Shipka, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Melonie Diaz, "Charmed"

Olivia Holt, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

"Arrow"

"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

"Gotham"

"MacGyver"

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Ben McKenzie, "Gotham"

Brandon Routh, "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

Brenton Thwaites, "Titans"

Grant Gustin, "The Flash"

Lucas Till, "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Candice Patton, "The Flash"

Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Gabrielle Union, "L.A.’s Finest"

Jessica Alba, "L.A.’s Finest"

Melissa Benoist, "Supergirl"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

"Black-ish"

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"One Day at a Time"

"The Big Bang Theory"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Miracle Workers"

Jaime Camil, "Jane the Virgin"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Marcel Ruiz, "One Day at a Time"



ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure, "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"

Nina Dobrev, "Fam"

Sarah Hyland, "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi, "Black-ish"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Adam Scott, "The Good Place"

Cameron Monaghan, "Gotham"

Jon Cryer, "Supergirl"

Luke Baines, "Shadowhunters"

Sarah Carter, "The Flash"

Sea Shimooka, "Arrow"



ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

"All That"

"Beverly Hills, 90210"

"Friends"

"Moesha"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The Office"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip)

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, "Riverdale"



ELECCIÓN COMEDIANTE (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish