ReunirÃ¡ famosos los Peopleâ€™s Choice Awards 2019, este domingo

Las celebridades de la mÃºsica y la televisiÃ³n estadounidense se darÃ¡n cita en Santa MÃ³nica, California

Noroeste / RedacciÃ³n

Los People’s Choice Awards se celebrarán este domingo en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, por segundo año consecutivo.

Las populares figuras de la música, el cine y la televisión participarán en un total de 43 categorías que premiará a las figuras más influyentes de la cultura popular.

Scarlett Johansson, Sophie Turner, Robert Downey Jr., Cole Sprouse y Noah Centineo son algunos de los nominados. Los premios serán transmitidos por la cadena E! Entertainemnt.

ALFOMBRA ROJA:

La ‘red carpet’ de los People’s Choice Awards 2019 se transmitirá en vivo desde la cuenta oficial de Facebook de los premios. También se transmitirá por la señal latinoamericana de E! Entertainment, en México a partir de las 17:00 horas.

SOBRE LOS ARTISTAS:

Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, los Jonas Brothers y Shawn Mendes lideran las nominaciones en la ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards 2019. Además, Alessia Cara será una de las artistas que se presentará en vivo.

Por otro lado, entre las series con más nominaciones se encuentran “Game of Thrones”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “The Walking Dead”, “Stranger Things” y “This Is Us”.

NOMINADOS

â”€CINEâ”€

LA PELÍCULA DEL 2019

“Avenger: Endgame"

”Toy Story 4″

“Captain Marvel"

”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

"The Lion King"

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"

”Us""Spider-Man: Far From Home"

LA PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA DEL 2019

“The Upside"

”Yesterday"

“The Hustle"

”Men in Black: Internacional"

“Long Shot"

”Little"

“Good Boys"

”Murder Mystery"

LA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL 2019

“Avengers: Endgame"

”Spider-Man: Far From Home"

“Captain Marvel"

”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"

“Shazam!"

”Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

“Dark Phoenix"

”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

LA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA DEL 2019

“Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"

”Rocketman"

“Five Feet Apart"

”Glass"

“Us"

”Triple Frontier"

“After"

”Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

LA PELÍCULA FAMILIAR DEL 2019

″Toy Story 4″

“The Lion King"

”Aladdin"

“The Secret Life of Pets 2″

”How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

”Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Angry Birds Movie 2″

EL ACTOR DE PELÍCULA DEL 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

LA ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DEL 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

LA ESTRELLA DE UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA DEL 2019

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”

Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood”

Sarah Paulson, “Glass”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Glass”

LA ESTRELLA DE UNA PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA DEL 2019

Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”

Kevin Hart, “The Upside”

Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”

Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”

Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”

LA ESTRELLA DE UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DE 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

LA ESTRELLA DE UNA PELÍCULA ANIMADA DE 2019

America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”

Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Beyoncé, “The Lion King”

Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

â”€TELEVISIÓNâ”€

EL PROGRAMA DE 2019

“Game of Thrones"

”WWE Raw"

“Stranger Things"

”The Walking Dead"

“The Big Bang Theory"

”Riverdale"

“This Is Us"

”Grey’s Anatomy"

EL PROGRAMA DE DRAMA DE 2019

“Grey’s Anatomy"

”This Is Us"

“Chicago P.D."

”Game of Thrones"

“Stranger Things"

”Big Little Lies"

“Riverdale"

”The Walking Dead"

EL PROGRAMA DE COMEDIA DE 2019

″The Big Bang Theory"

“Saturday Night Live"

”Modern Family"

“The Good Place"

”Grown-ish"

“Veep"

”Orange Is the New Black"

“Schitt’s Creek”

EL REALITY SHOW DEL 2019

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

”Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

“Queer Eye"

”Bachelor in Paradise"

“Vanderpump Rules"

”Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

EL PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIA DEL 2019

“American Idol"

”RuPaul’s Drag Race"

“America’s Got Talent"

”The Masked Singer"

“The Bachelor"

”The Voice"

"The Bachelorette"

“The Challenge: War of the Worlds”

LA ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL 2019

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

LA ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL 2019

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

LA ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DE LA TELEVISIÓN DEL 2019

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

LA ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE LA TELEVISIÓN DEL 2019

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

EL TALK SHOW MATUTINO DEL 2019

“The View"

”Red Table Talk"

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

”The Wendy Williams Show"

“Live with Kelly and Ryan"

”TODAY"

“Good Morning America"

”The Real"

EL TALK SHOW NOCTURNO DEL 2019

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

”The Late Late Show with James Corden"

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

”Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

EL CONCURSANTE DE UNA COMPETENCIA DEL 2019

Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”

Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette”

Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”

T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”

Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”

Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

LA ESTRELLA DE REALITY DEL 2019

Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kylie Jenner, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”

EL PROGRAMA DIGNO DE MARATONES DEL 2019

“Game of Thrones"

”Orange Is the New Black"

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

”The Umbrella Academy"

“Queer Eye"

”Outlander"

“13 Reasons Why"

”Stranger Things"

EL PROGRAMA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DEL 2019

“Stranger Things"

”Shadowhunters"

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

”Supernatural"

“The Flash"

”The Umbrella Academy"

“Arrow"

”The 100″

â”€MÚSICAâ”€

EL ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

LA ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

EL GRUPO DEL 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

LA CANCIÓN DEL 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

EL ÁLBUM DEL 2019

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love

Taylor Swift, Lover

EL ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

EL ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

EL VIDEO MUSICAL DEL 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

LA GIRA DE CONCIERTOS DEL 2019

BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga, Enigma

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

â”€CULTURA POPâ”€

LA ESTRELLA DE REDES SOCIALES DEL 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

EL INFLUENCER DE BELLEZA DEL 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

LA CELEBRIDAD DE REDES SOCIALES DE 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

EL ANIMAL ESTRELLA DEL 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

EL ACTO DE COMEDIA DEL 2019

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

LA ESTRELLA DEL ESTILO DE 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Céline Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

EL ATLETA “GAME CHANGER” DEL 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

EL PODCAST POP DE 2019

″Getting Curious" con Jonathan Van Ness

“Armchair Expert Podcast” con Dax Shepard

"Off the Vine" con Kaitlyn Bristowe

“Whine Down” con Jana Kramer

“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” con Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider

"Scrubbing In" con Becca Tilley y Tanya Rad

“WTF” con Marc Maron

“The Joe Rogan Experience”