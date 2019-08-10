Todo listo para los Teen Choice Awards 2019, este domingo

Noroeste / RedacciÃ³n

Este domingo 11 de agosto se llevarán a cabo los tan esperados Teen Choice Awards 2019, evento que rinde homenaje a lo mejor en cine, televisión y música

La ceremonia, que se será transmitida por Fox, contará con grandes figuras de la música, cine y televisión, ,desde la arena de Hermosa Beach en California.

Para la vigésima edición de los Teen Choice Awards, los conductores del evento serán la actriz de “Pretty Little Liars”, Lucy Hale, junto a la estrella de YouTube, David Dobrik, publicó larepublica.pe.

A continuación te dejamos la lista de los nominados en las categorías de cine, música y televisión:

NOMINADOS

MÚSICA:

Artista Masculino

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Artista femenino

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Grupo

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Artista Country

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Artista latino

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Artista R & B/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista Rock

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Twenty one pilots

Canción artista femenina

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Canción artista masculino

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Canción Grupo

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Canción pop

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Canción Country

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Canción electrónica/dance

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

Canción Latina

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

CNCO, “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

Canción R&B/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Canción Rock/Alternativo

AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”

Lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

Nuevo artista

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Artista Internacional

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Colaboración

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

PELÍCULAS:

Peícula de acción

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Bumblebee"

"Captain Marvel"

"Men in Black: International"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Actor de cine acción

Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"

John Cena, "Bumblebee"

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

Actriz de cine acción

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel", "Avengers: Endgame"

Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Hailee Steinfeld, "Bumblebee"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"

Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

Zoe Saldana, "Avengers: Endgame"

Película de ciencia ficción

"Aladdin"

"Aquaman"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shazam!"

Actor de cine ciencia ficción/fantasía

James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"

Will Smith, "Aladdin"

Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"

Actriz de cine ciencia ficción/fantasía

Amber Heard, "Aquaman"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Katherine Waterston, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Keira Knightley, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

Naomi Scott, "Aladdin"

Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"

Película drama

"After"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Breakthrough"

"Five Feet Apart"

"The Hate U Give"

"To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Actor de cine de drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After"

Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Actriz de cine de drama

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"

Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"

Josephine Langford, "After"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Película de comedia

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Instant Family"

"Isn’t It Romantic"

"Little"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Perfect Date"

Actor de cine de comedia

Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Kevin Hart, "Night School"

Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"

Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

Actriz de cine de comedia

Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date"

Marsai Martin, "Little"

Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"

Villano de película

Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame"

Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"

Mark Strong, "Shazam!"

Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"

Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"

TELEVISIÓN:

Drama de TV

"Good Trouble"

"Marvel’s Runaways"

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Resident"

Actor de drama de TV

Adam Huber, "Dynasty"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"

Oliver Stark, "9-1-1"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Actriz de drama de TV

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Cierra Ramirez, "Good Trouble"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell, "Good Trouble"

Ryan Destiny, "Star"

Sofia Carson, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía

"Charmed"

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

"Legacies"

"Shadowhunters"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

Actor de serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía

Aubrey Joseph, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Bob Morley, "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"

Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural"

Ross Lynch, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Actriz de serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía

Danielle Rose Russell, "Legacies"

Ellen Page, "The Umbrella Academy"

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"

Kiernan Shipka, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Melonie Diaz, "Charmed"

Olivia Holt, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Serie de acción

"Arrow"

"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

"Gotham"

"MacGyver"

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

Actor de serie de acción

Ben McKenzie, "Gotham"

Brandon Routh, "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

Brenton Thwaites, "Titans"

Grant Gustin, "The Flash"

Lucas Till, "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Actriz de serie de acción

Candice Patton, "The Flash"

Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Gabrielle Union, "L.A.’s Finest"

Jessica Alba, "L.A.’s Finest"

Melissa Benoist, "Supergirl"

Serie de comedia

"Black-ish"

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"One Day at a Time"

"The Big Bang Theory"

Actor de serie de comedia

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Miracle Workers"

Jaime Camil, "Jane the Virgin"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Marcel Ruiz, "One Day at a Time"

Actriz de serie de comedia

Candace Cameron Bure, "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"

Nina Dobrev, "Fam"

Sarah Hyland, "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi, "Black-ish"

Villano de TV

Adam Scott, "The Good Place"

Cameron Monaghan, "Gotham"

Jon Cryer, "Supergirl"

Luke Baines, "Shadowhunters"

Sarah Carter, "The Flash"

Sea Shimooka, "Arrow"

Reality de TV

"America’s Got Talent"

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"Queer Eye"

"The Masked Singer"

"The Voice"

Serie del recuerdo

"All That"

"Beverly Hills, 90210"

"Friends"

"Moesha"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The Office"

Pareja de TV

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, "Riverdale"

Comediante

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish