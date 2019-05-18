YouKnowMe: Actrices de EU comparten en redes sociales testimonios de sus abortos

Ciudad de México (SinEmbargo).- Mucha gente cree que no conoce a alguien que ha tenido un aborto, tuiteó la actriz y presentadora Busy Philipps esta semana, pero la conocen a ella.
Philipps pidió compartir testimonios usando el hashtag #youknowme (me conocen) para “terminar con la vergüenza” en su programa del canal de cable E! Busy Tonight.
La estrella contó su propia historia de aborto a los 15 años.
“Les cuento esto porque estoy realmente asustada por las mujeres y las chicas de todo el país”, dijo.
El llamado de Philipps ha inspirado a miles de mujeres a compartir sus historias personales, muchas veces dolorosas, sobre abortos en respuesta a la votación de Alabama que prohíbe casi todos los abortos. Otros estados que han aprobado prohibiciones son Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia y Missouri el viernes.
Entre las mujeres que han compartido sus testimonios hay varias celebridades. A continuación algunos fragmentos de sus palabras:
· CYNTHIA NIXON, actriz y activista, vía Twitter:
“Hace casi 60 años mi madre tuvo un aborto ilegal, era demasiado desgarrador para ella hablar al respecto, pero se aseguró de que yo supiera que había pasado. En 2010 mi esposa tuvo un aborto legal después de que nos enteramos que su embarazo no era viable. No podemos dar marcha atrás y no lo haremos. #YouKnowMe”.
· AMBER TAMBLYN, actriz, vía Twitter:
“En 2012 tuve un aborto, fue una de las decisiones más difíciles que haya tenido que tomar. … Fue la decisión correcta para mí en ese momento de mi vida. No tengo ninguna duda al respecto. #YouKnowMe”.
· MINKA KELLY, actriz, vía Instagram:
“Cuando era más joven tuve un aborto. Fue la decisión más inteligente que pude haber tomado, no solo por mí y por mi novio en ese momento, sino también para este feto nonato. Con todo este castigo para las mujeres me pregunto dónde está el castigo para los hombres en este escenario. Al mirar la fotografía de todos los hombres que hicieron este desastre, me parece difícil creer que si se tratara de una cuestión de la autonomía del cuerpo de un hombre, su salud y su vida, no dudo que no estaríamos teniendo esta conversación en primer lugar”.
· TESS HOLLIDAY, modelo, en Instagram:
“Soy de Mississippi, viviendo en California, casada con dos hijos y tuve un aborto. Mi salud mental no podía soportar estar embarazada de nuevo. Tomé la mejor decisión para mí y al final de cuentas para mi familia”.
· JAMEELA JAMIL, actriz, en Twitter:
“Pueden decirme lo que quieran, pero no lamento haber abortado. Los anticonceptivos me fallaron e hice lo que era mejor para mi salud mental y física en el momento. Y lo volvería a hacer si tuviera que hacerlo. No me siento avergonzada para NADA, y si por alguna razón también lo han hecho tampoco deberían sentirse así”.
· MILLA JOVOVICH, quien tuvo un aborto por motivos médicos después de cuatro meses:
“Entre en pre-labor de parto y me dijeron que debía estar despierta todo el proceso. Ha sido una de las experiencias más aterradoras que haya tenido que pasar. Todavía tengo pesadillas al respecto. Estaba sola y desamparada. Cuando pienso en el hecho de que las mujeres tienen que enfrentar abortos en condiciones aún peores que las que tuve por estas nuevas leyes, mi estómago se retuerce”.
· MIRANDA JULY, cineasta, en Twitter:
“Tenía 27 años. Mi entonces novio… pensó que deberíamos considerar tenerlo y le respondí algo como ¿TIENES UNA IDEA DE LO QUE ESTOY A PUNTO DE HACER? Dos años más tarde empecé a filmar mi primer largometraje. #youknowme”.
· CECILE RICHARDS, activista, ex directora de Planned Parenthood:
“Tuve un aborto. Fue la decisión correcta para mí y no fue difícil de tomarla. Mi esposo y yo estábamos trabajando horas extra y ya teníamos tres hijos. Tuve la suerte de que, en ese entonces, acceder a un aborto en Texas no era la pesadilla que es ahora. #YouKnowMe”.
