Extranjeros que invierten en México

Para el extranjero que desea invertir en Mazatlán en inmuebles, el Fideicomiso es el instrumento legal idóneo. A través de él se adquieren derechos de uso y aprovechamiento sobre las propiedades sin obtener derechos reales, esto por ser sujetos de la prohibición expresa establecida en el artículo 27 de la Constitución.
Algunas recomendaciones esenciales, generales y preliminares en torno al tema, son las siguientes:
El extranjero que deseé enajenar un inmueble a otro extranjero (mediante una cesión de dichos derechos) podrá sujetarse al fideicomiso que anteriormente se constituyó por lo que se deberá observar el plazo restante en el permiso otorgado originalmente por el Gobierno de México (Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores) y de ser necesario solicitar su prórroga hasta por 50 años.
Cuando se enajenan derechos fideicomisarios de un inmueble es importante revisar la calidad migratoria, ya que se vincula con su residencia fiscal y podrá en su momento utilizar la exención en el pago del Impuesto Sobre la Renta por ganancias. Evitar usar prestanombres, aportaciones a sociedades mexicanas simulando actividades comerciales o la constitución de usufructuarios dado que todas ellas son fraude a la ley.
Es importante designar beneficiarios respecto del fideicomiso para el caso del fallecimiento de los titulares del mismo, esto podrá ser modificado cuantas veces deseen los fideicomisarios. A la muerte del fideicomisario, el beneficiario deberá ser reconocido como titular de los derechos del fallecido, por lo que es importante tener a la mano el acta de defunción debidamente apostillada (USA) o legalizada (Canadá) para acreditar ante el fiduciario los derechos sobre el fideicomiso.
En todo caso, las cesiones de derechos fideicomisarios que se realicen gratuitamente entre familiares en línea recta ascendente o descendente (ej. padre a hijos o hijos a padres) estarán libres del pago del impuesto sobre la renta, siempre y cuando se acredite el parentesco con el acta de nacimiento apostillada o legalizada (según sea el caso) traducida por perito traductor autorizado por el Supremo Tribunal.
Acudir con un asesor jurídico profesional, bilingüe y debidamente capacitado, que atienda y cuide sus intereses, será garantía de seguridad y bienestar.
For any foreigner wanting to invest in real estate in Mazatlán, entering into a trust is the only legal alternative. Through the trust you will acquire rights of use and exploitation of properties, without receiving real rights, this because the prohibition established in the article 27 of the Constitution.
Some essential, general and preliminary recommendations on the subject are the following:
It is important to designate a substitute beneficiary with respect to the trust in case of death of the primary beneficiaries. This may be amended as many times as you wish and is a very simple process in a notary.
When the primary beneficiary(s) die, the substitute beneficiary must be recognized on the trust, so it will be important to have the death certificate apostille (USA) or legalized (Canada) for recognition purposes before the trustee, and provide it to the notary in Mazatlán.
The foreigner, who wants to buy a property to another foreigner (by celebrating a transfer of rights), may continue with the trust term that was established previously in the permission granted originally by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and if necessary, request the extension to the duration of such period up to 50 years.
When a transfer of rights takes place, it is important to review the immigration status of the seller, depending on this he/she might be considered according to the applicable laws as tax resident in Mexico. If you are temporary or permanent resident, you might...