Extranjeros que invierten en México

El extranjero que deseé enajenar un inmueble a otro extranjero (mediante una cesión de dichos derechos) podrá sujetarse al fideicomiso que anteriormente se constituyó por lo que se deberá observar el plazo restante en el permiso otorgado originalmente por el Gobierno de México (Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores) y de ser necesario solicitar su prórroga hasta por 50 años.

English version

For any foreigner wanting to invest in real estate in Mazatlán, entering into a trust is the only legal alternative. Through the trust you will acquire rights of use and exploitation of properties, without receiving real rights, this because the prohibition established in the article 27 of the Constitution.

Some essential, general and preliminary recommendations on the subject are the following:

It is important to designate a substitute beneficiary with respect to the trust in case of death of the primary beneficiaries. This may be amended as many times as you wish and is a very simple process in a notary.

When the primary beneficiary(s) die, the substitute beneficiary must be recognized on the trust, so it will be important to have the death certificate apostille (USA) or legalized (Canada) for recognition purposes before the trustee, and provide it to the notary in Mazatlán.

The foreigner, who wants to buy a property to another foreigner (by celebrating a transfer of rights), may continue with the trust term that was established previously in the permission granted originally by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and if necessary, request the extension to the duration of such period up to 50 years.

When a transfer of rights takes place, it is important to review the immigration status of the seller, depending on this he/she might be considered according to the applicable laws as tax resident in Mexico. If you are temporary or permanent resident, you might...