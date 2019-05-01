Ariana Grande, Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift, hoy en los Billboards Music Awards 2019

En unas horas, Las Vegas se convertirÃ¡ en el epicentro musical del planeta con la entrega del galardÃ³n que premia a lo mÃ¡s exitoso de la mÃºsica.

Noroeste / RedacciÃ³n

Este miércoles, Las Vegas vuelve a convertirse en el epicentro musical del planeta cuando se lleven a cabo los Billboards Music Awards, el galardón que premia a lo más exitoso de la música.

Y sí, sabemos que desde que se confirmó la actuación de Madonna con Maluma, todo gira en torno a ellos, pero lo cierto es que una larga lista de estrellas dirá presente, citó eonline.com

Taylor Swift abrirá el show con su nuevo y exitoso single ME!, los Jonas Brothers estarán actuando y emocionando con su gran regreso musical, los chicos de BTS también tomarán el escenario con una estelar actuación junto a Halsey.

Pero además, Sophie Turner, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Wilde, Becky G y más, estarán esta noche entre los presentadores.

Los Billboard Music Awards 2019 se transmitirán desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas, iniciando con una alfombra roja, a las 16:00 horas.

ALFOMBRA ROJA: 16:00 hora México.

NOMINADOS

Artista Top Femenina

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Masculino

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

Artista Top

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Canción Top Hot 100

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott

Dúo y Grupo Top

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

Artista Top Nuevo

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Artista Top 100

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

BTS, 2019 Seoul Music AwardsAP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Colaboración Top

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign,"Psycho"

Artista Top Hot 100

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Canción Top en Ventas

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

"In My Feelings," Drake

"Without Me," Halsey

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Artista Top Social

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II TourRaven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

Premio al Logro en la Cartelera Billboard

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Artista Top Rap

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista Masculino Top Rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista Femenina Top Rap

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Gira R&B Top

Beyoncé y Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Artista R&B Femenina Top

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Artista R&B Masculino Top

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Artista R&B Top

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Gira Rap Top

Beyoncé y Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Artista Top de Gira

Beyoncé y Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Carrie Underwood, Super Bowl LIIPaul Drinkwater/NBC Sports

Artista Top en la Radio

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Artista Top en Streaming

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentatacion

Artista Top en Ventas

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Artista Top Billboard 200

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Artista Country Top

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Artista Masculino Country Top

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Artista Femenina Country Top

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo/Group Country Top

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Gira Country Top

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Elton JohnAndrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Artista Rock Top

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Gira Rock Top

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

Artista Latino Top

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artista Dance/Electronic Top

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Artista Cristiano Top

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Artista Gospel Top

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is BornClay Enos/Warner Bros.

Álbum Billboard 200 Top

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Temporada 2

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Álbum R&B Top

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Khalid, American Teen

The Weeknd, Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion, 17

Álbum Rap Top

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, AstroWorld

XXXTentacion, 17

Álbum Country Top

Jason Aldean, Rearview Town

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's For You

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Álbum Rock Top

Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow

Imagine Dragons, Origins

Mumford & Sons, Delta

Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked

Twenty One Pilots, Trench

Álbum Latino Top

Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny, 100PRE

J Balvin, Vibras

Maulma, F.A.M.E.

Ozuna, Aura

Álbum Dance/Electrónico Top

Clean Bandit, What Is Love?

David Guetta, 7

Kygo, Kids in Love

Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials

The Chainsmokers, Sick Boys

Álbum Cristiano Top

Cory Asbury, Reckless Love

Lauren Diagle, Look Up Child

for KING & COUNTRY, Burn the Ships

Hillsong Worship, There Is More

Travis Scott, Mac Miller Celebration of Life ConcertChelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Álbum Gospel Top

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

Canción (Video) Streaming Top

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice Wrld, "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion, "SAD!"

Canción R&B Top

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

Khalid, "Better"

Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"

Canción Rap Top

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone, "Better Now"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

Canción Country Top

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Canción Rock Top

Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

lovelytheband, "Broken"

Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"

Canción Latina Top

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, "Mia"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"

Canción Dance/Electrónica Top

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Canción Cristiana Top

Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"

Lauren Daigle, "You Say"

for KING & COUNTRY, "Joy"

Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"

Tauren Wells, "Known"

Canción Top Gospel

Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"

Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"

Jason Nelson, "Forever"

Brian Courtney, "A Great Work"