Game of Thrones rompe récord con 32 nominaciones a los Emmy 2019

La 71 edición de los Emmy se celebrará el próximo 22 de septiembre, en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles

Noroeste / Redacción

16/07/2019 | 11:25 AM

La serie Game of Thrones (Juego de tronos) consiguió este martes un total de 32 nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2019, convirtiéndose así en la serie que ha recibido más nominaciones de la historia de este galardón para una misma temporada y sumando 161 en total a lo largo de toda su existencia.

En 2018, Game Of Thrones (Mejor Drama) de HBO y The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Mejor Comedia) de Amazon, fueron los grandes ganadores, este año la serie del director creativo Angus Wall encabeza de nuevo las nominaciones.

El intérprete puertorriqueño Benicio del Toro recibió hoy una nominación al mejor actor de una película televisiva o serie limitada por su papel en “Escape at Dannemora”, anunció hoy la Academia de la Televisión en Estados Unidos.

Del Toro logró esta candidatura en los premios más importantes de la pequeña pantalla gracias a su rol en esta serie, en la que estuvo acompañado por Paul Dano y Patricia Arquette en el elenco y que contó además con Ben Stiller como director.

La 71 edición de los Emmy se celebrará el próximo 22 de septiembre, en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.

LOS NOMINADOS

MEJOR SERIE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Juego de tronos

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA

Emilia Clarke (Juego de tronos)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Juego de Tronos)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN DRAMA

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Gwendoline Christie (Juego de tronos)

Lena Headey (Juego de tronos)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Juego de tronos)

Maisie Williams (Juego de tronos)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Juego de tronos)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Juego de tronos)

Peter Dinklage (Juego de tronos)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN DRAMA

Carice van Houten (Juego de tronos)

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (El cuento de la criada)

Jessica Lange (AHS: Apocalypse)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (Cómo defender a un asesino)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN DRAMA

Michael Angarana (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Kumail Nanjian (The Twilight Zone)

Glynn Turman (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Bradley Whitford (El cuento de la criada)

MEJOR COMEDIA

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Muñeca rusa

Schitt's Creek

Veep

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne, (Muñeca Rusa)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Alex Borstein (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

ACTRIZ INVITADA EN COMEDIA

Jane Lynch (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

ACTOR INVITADO EN COMEDIA

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert de Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Rufus Sewell (La maravillosa Sra. Maisel)

MEJOR MINISERIE

Chernobyl

Escape de Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Heridas abiertas

Así nos ven

MEJOR TELEFILME

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Amy Adams (Heridas abiertas)

Patricia Arquette (Escape de Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (Así nos ven)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (Así nos ven)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benecio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (Así nos ven)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake Así nos ven

Patricia Clarkson (Heridas abiertas)

Vera Farmiga (Así nos ven)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Asante Blackk (Así nos ven)

Paul Dano (Escape de Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (Así nos ven)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael K Williams (Así nos ven)