Las estrellas salen a votar en la elección 2020 de los Estados Unidos
Ya sea que apoyen a Donald Trump o Joe Biden, todas las celebridades del país vecino compartieron en sus redes el momento en que ejercieron su voto
Diario Vanguardia
04/11/2020 | 08:24 AM
Foto: Diario Vanguardia

Este es un día importante para los Estados Unidos, las elecciones presidenciales ponen en juego el futuro del país mientras la contienda se cierra en torno a los candidatos Joe Biden y Donald Trump.

Millones de norteamericanos han salido a ejercer su voto y entre ellos, por supuesto, se encuentran estrellas favoritas, quienes compartieron en sus redes el momento e invitaron a la población a seguir su ejemplo, incluso con algunos guiños o apoyos directos a sus candidatos predilectos.

Desde Joe Jonas y Joey King hasta Beyonce y Camilla Cabello acudieron a las urnas y así lo compartieron.

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Challenge accepted @michelleobama! I challenge @PatrickMahomes @Deandre and @kevinhart4real to create their #VotingSquad 💪🏼 How are you guys voting? Drop your voting plan in the comments. Let's go!

Una publicación compartida de Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Voting is COOL.

Una publicación compartida de Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Just finished filling out my ballot!

Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This week, I joined millions of Americans and #IVoted early! If you haven’t already, don't wait even a minute to mail in your ballot — or you can drop it off at a ballot drop box or vote early in person. Tag three friends to join your #VotingSquad and remind them to make a plan to vote at whenweallvote.org.

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Who has short hair now and voted today?!?! THIS GAL

Una publicación compartida de Joey King (@joeyking) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘

Una publicación compartida de Beyoncé (@beyonce) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

IT’S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP. Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!! Check out some vote by mail tips below or head to my stories for more info! 🖊 Use the correct ink color 💧 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface — no water marks on ballots! 📆 Write the complete date (10/13/2020) 📝 Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file 🙋🏻‍♀️ Double check to see if you need a witness signature

Una publicación compartida de camila (@camila_cabello) el

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I!!!! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!! PUSH!!!!!

Una publicación compartida de Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) el

