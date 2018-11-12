Stan Lee, el genio de Marvel, muere a los 95 aÃ±os

Esta maÃ±ana fue trasladado al hospital, en donde fallece de complicaciones a su salud

Noroeste / RedacciÃ³n

Stan Lee, genio estadounidense de los comics, creador de personajes y mundos fantásticos, murió a los 95 años este lunes, confirmaron familiares.

De acuerdo con el portal TMZ, una ambulancia llegó a la casa de Lee en Los Ángeles, y lo trasladó a un hospital privado, en donde murió.

El gurú del comic sufrió varias enfermedades este año, mismo en en el cual falleció su esposa.

Stan Lee fue pieza clave en Marvel al crear Jack Kirby, en 1961, con The Fantastic Four.

También creó Spider Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man y The Avengers.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 de noviembre de 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 de noviembre de 2018