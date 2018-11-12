Entrar
Stan Lee, el genio de Marvel, muere a los 95 aÃ±os
Esta maÃ±ana fue trasladado al hospital, en donde fallece de complicaciones a su salud
Noroeste / RedacciÃ³n
12/11/2018 | 12:02 AM
Foto: CortesÃ­a

Stan Lee, genio estadounidense de los comics, creador de personajes y mundos fantásticos, murió a los 95 años este lunes, confirmaron familiares.

De acuerdo con el portal TMZ, una ambulancia llegó a la casa de Lee en Los Ángeles, y lo trasladó a un hospital privado, en donde murió.

El gurú del comic sufrió varias enfermedades este año, mismo en en el cual falleció su esposa.

Stan Lee fue pieza clave en Marvel al crear Jack Kirby, en 1961, con The Fantastic Four.

También creó Spider Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man y The Avengers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

