$!Dedicarán la Met Gala 2023 al diseñador Karl Lagerfeld

#PenélopeCruz, #MichaelaCoel, #DuaLipa, and #RogerFederer have been announced as the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs. This year’s exhibition, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors the career of the late #KarlLagerfeld, who helmed #Chanel, #Fendi, and #Chloé. pic.twitter.com/5TEBrD1Edj