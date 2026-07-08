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Domina ‘The Pitt’ las nominaciones al Premio Emmy 2026

Para la edición 78 de estos premios se realizará el 14 de septiembre, el drama médico domina con 25 nominaciones por Mejor serie drama; Hacks y Widow’s Bay lograron 24 y 18 candidaturas
Noroeste Redacción
Noroeste Redacción |
08/07/2026 13:49
08/07/2026 13:49

La cuenta regresiva para la gran fiesta ya comenzó. Este 8 de julio se anunciaron de forma oficial los nominados a la edición 78 de los Premios Emmy, dejando el escenario listo para una competencia que promete chispas.

La esperada ceremonia será presentada por la icónica Mariska Hargitay y se transmitirá en vivo el próximo lunes 14 de septiembre a través de las pantallas de NBC y Peacock.

Este año, las grandes protagonistas en el volumen de menciones son Hacks, que destrozó récords en el terreno de la comedia con 25 nominaciones, y The Pitt, que se posiciona a la cabeza de los dramas liderando la lista con un impresionante total de 25 menciones, señala elimparcial.com

Aquí se presentan la lista de todos los nominados en cada una de sus categorías.

$!The bear.
The bear.

Mejor Serie de Comedia (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

$!El actor Martin Short compite en la categoría de Mejor actor principal en comedia.
El actor Martin Short compite en la categoría de Mejor actor principal en comedia.

Mejor Actor Principal en Comedia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II/Wonder Man

Steve Carell/Rooster

Matthew Rhys/Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel/ Shrinking

Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building

$!Elle Fanning compite en la categoría de Mejor actriz principal en comedia.
Elle Fanning compite en la categoría de Mejor actriz principal en comedia.

Mejor Actriz Principal en Comedia

Quinta Brunson/Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri/The Bear

Elle Fanning/Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow/The Comeback

Jean Smart/Hacks

$!Harrison Ford espera llevarse el premio en la categoría de Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia.
Harrison Ford espera llevarse el premio en la categoría de Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia

Colman Domingo/ The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs/ Hacks

Harrison Ford/ Shrinking

Nick Offerman/Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root/ Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie/ Shrinking

Tyler James Williams/Abbott Elementary

$!El premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia, podría ser para la actriz Michelle Pfeiffer.
El premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia, podría ser para la actriz Michelle Pfeiffer.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia

Dale Dickey/Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder/ Hacks

Janelle James/Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn/ Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer/Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter/Hacks

Jessica Williams/ Shrinking

$!En Mejor serie de drama compite A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
En Mejor serie de drama compite A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

$!Sterling K. Brown compite por Mejor actor principal de drama.
Sterling K. Brown compite por Mejor actor principal de drama.

Mejor Actor Principal en Drama

Sterling K. Brown/Paradise

Gary Oldman/Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo/Task

Rufus Sewell/The Diplomat

Noah Wyle/The Pitt

$!Zendaya compite como Major actriz principal en serie de drama.
Zendaya compite como Major actriz principal en serie de drama.

Mejor Actriz Principal en Drama

Carrie Coon/The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti/The Testaments

Keri Russell/The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn/ Pluribus

Zendaya/Euphoria

$!Jack Lowden, compite en la categoría como Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama.
Jack Lowden, compite en la categoría como Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Drama

Patrick Ball/The Pitt

Billy Crudup/The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy/The Pitt

Gerran Howell/The Pitt

Jack Lowden/Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey/Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga/Pluribus

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Drama

Taylor Dearden/The Pitt

Fiona Dourif/ The Pitt

Allison Janney/The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa/The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi/ The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson/ Paradise

Karolina Wydra/Pluribus

Mejor Serie Limitada o de Antología

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Mejor Película (Outstanding Movie)

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Mejor Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película

Riz Ahmed/Bait

Jason Bateman/ Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam/ Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac/Beef

Matthew Rhys/The Beast in Me

Mejor Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película

Claire Danes/ The Beast in Me

Sally Field/Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan/ Beef

Sarah Pidgeon/ Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn

Bessette Sarah Snook/All Her Fault

Mejor Programa de Reality Estructurado

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Mejor Programa de Reality No Estructurado

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

#Premios
#Emmy
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