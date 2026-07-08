Domina ‘The Pitt’ las nominaciones al Premio Emmy 2026

La cuenta regresiva para la gran fiesta ya comenzó. Este 8 de julio se anunciaron de forma oficial los nominados a la edición 78 de los Premios Emmy, dejando el escenario listo para una competencia que promete chispas. La esperada ceremonia será presentada por la icónica Mariska Hargitay y se transmitirá en vivo el próximo lunes 14 de septiembre a través de las pantallas de NBC y Peacock. Este año, las grandes protagonistas en el volumen de menciones son Hacks, que destrozó récords en el terreno de la comedia con 25 nominaciones, y The Pitt, que se posiciona a la cabeza de los dramas liderando la lista con un impresionante total de 25 menciones, señala elimparcial.com

Aquí se presentan la lista de todos los nominados en cada una de sus categorías.

The bear.

Mejor Serie de Comedia (Outstanding Comedy Series) Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Margo’s Got Money Troubles Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking Widow’s Bay

El actor Martin Short compite en la categoría de Mejor actor principal en comedia.

Mejor Actor Principal en Comedia Yahya Abdul-Mateen II/Wonder Man Steve Carell/Rooster Matthew Rhys/Widow’s Bay Jason Segel/ Shrinking Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning compite en la categoría de Mejor actriz principal en comedia.

Mejor Actriz Principal en Comedia Quinta Brunson/Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri/The Bear Elle Fanning/Margo’s Got Money Troubles Lisa Kudrow/The Comeback Jean Smart/Hacks

Harrison Ford espera llevarse el premio en la categoría de Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia Colman Domingo/ The Four Seasons Paul W. Downs/ Hacks Harrison Ford/ Shrinking Nick Offerman/Margo’s Got Money Troubles Stephen Root/ Widow’s Bay Michael Urie/ Shrinking Tyler James Williams/Abbott Elementary

El premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia, podría ser para la actriz Michelle Pfeiffer.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia Dale Dickey/Widow’s Bay Hannah Einbinder/ Hacks Janelle James/Abbott Elementary Kate O’Flynn/ Widow’s Bay Michelle Pfeiffer/Margo’s Got Money Troubles Megan Stalter/Hacks Jessica Williams/ Shrinking

En Mejor serie de drama compite A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Mejor Serie de Drama The Diplomat The Gilded Age A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Paradise The Pitt Pluribus Slow Horses Your Friends & Neighbors

Sterling K. Brown compite por Mejor actor principal de drama.

Mejor Actor Principal en Drama Sterling K. Brown/Paradise Gary Oldman/Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo/Task Rufus Sewell/The Diplomat Noah Wyle/The Pitt

Zendaya compite como Major actriz principal en serie de drama.

Mejor Actriz Principal en Drama Carrie Coon/The Gilded Age Chase Infiniti/The Testaments Keri Russell/The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn/ Pluribus Zendaya/Euphoria

Jack Lowden, compite en la categoría como Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama.