Conoce a los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Este año, la nueva edición de los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” sorprendió a los fans con las nuevas categorías que agregaron para la premiación, pues por primera vez, MTV incluyó lo mejor de la televisión no guionada y reality shows, en el que se destaca la nominación del reality mexicano Acapulco Shore, de acuerdo con información de Infobae.
Durante dos noches se premiará a lo mejor de la televisión y del cine en la ciudad de Los Ángeles. El domingo 16 de mayo, a las 20:00 hora, se transmitirá en vivo por MTV los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” 2021, donde serán anunciados los nominados a las categorías de series de TV guionadas y cine; los ganadores en las categorías relacionadas a televisión no guionada y reality shows se revelarán el lunes 17 de mayo a la misma hora, en la transmisión “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED”.
Entre los que lideran las nominaciones se encuentra la miniserie de televisión estadounidense de Disney+, WandaVision, nominada en 5 categorías, como “Mejor serie”, “Mejor actuación en una serie” por la actriz Elizabeth Olsen y “Mejor héroe” por el actor Teyonah Parris; además, la serie de comedia dramática Emily in Paris, interpretada por Lily Collins, se llevó 4 nominaciones, entre los que destacan “Mejor serie” y “Mejor beso”.
Los realities que recibieron más nominaciones y considerados los más maratoneados esta cuarentena son: Floor Is Lava, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, The Circle, Tiger King y Unsolved Mysteries.
Asimismo, el reality show que sigue la vida de un grupo de jóvenes en las playas de Acapulco, Acapulco Shore, logró una histórica nominación al entrar en la categoría “Mejor Reality Show Internacional”.
Lista de nominados a los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” y “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Borat Siguiente Película Documental
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
MEJOR SERIE
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
MEJOR HÉROE
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
MEJOR BESO
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
MEJOR VILLANO
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
MEJOR PELEA
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
ACTUACIÓN TERRORÍFICA
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
MEJOR DÚO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS, REALITY SHOWS:
MEJOR SERIE DOCU-REALITY
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
MEJOR REALITY SHOW INTERNACIONAL
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
MEJOR SHOW DE CITAS
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
MEJOR ELENCO EN UN REALITY
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
MEJOR REALITY DE COMPETENCIA
Legendary
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
MEJOR REALITY DE LIFESTYLE
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
MEJOR NUEVO REALITY
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
MEJOR TALK SHOW O DE ACTUALIDAD
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
MEJOR REALITY DE COMEDIA O JUEGOS
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
MEJOR HOST
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
ESTRELLA REVELACIÓN EN REDES
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
MEJOR REALITY DE MISTERIO O CRIMEN EN VIDA REAL
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
La audiencia puede votar por sus favoritos en la página vote.mtv.com hasta el 30 de abril, en las 25 categorías como el “Mejor show de citas”, “Mejor beso” y “Mejor pelea”.