Obtiene Guillermo del Toro nueve nominaciones al Oscar por ‘Frankenstein’

La carrera rumbo a los Premios Oscar 2026 en su 94 edición entra finalmente llega a su fase decisiva. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció la lista completa de nominados, marcando el inicio del conteo final hacia la ceremonia que celebrará lo mejor del cine del último año.
Durante el evento, fueron la actriz nominada al Oscar Danielle Brooks y el actor Lewis Pullma quienes tuvieron la tarea de revelar a los nominados de las 23 categorías de esta esperada premiación en Hollywood.
A partir de este anuncio, favoritos y sorpresas comienzan a perfilarse en una de las ediciones más observadas de los últimos años. En esta edición número 94, el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro logró recibir nueve nominaciones de la Academia por su filme Frankenstein, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Actor de Reparto, Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario, Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería, Mejor Música (Partitura Original), Mejor Sonido, Mejor Guion Adaptado.
Cabe destacar, que la película Sinners, del director Ryan Coogler, protagonizada por el actor Michael B. Jordan, es la que lidera la contienda en 16 de las 23 nominaciones.
Tras el anuncio oficial, varias producciones se colocan al frente de la conversación al acumular el mayor número de nominaciones. Sin embargo, la que captó todos los reflectores fue Sinners quien rompió el récord histórico como la película con más nominaciones al Oscar de toda la historia.
La gala, que tendrá lugar en el mítico teatro Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, se celebrará el día 15 de marzo. En México, los Oscars 2025 comenzarán en punto de las 18:00 horas, mientras que la alfombra roja dará inicio a las 17:00 horas. aproximadamente.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Chloé Zhao/ Hamnet
Josh Safdie/ Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson/ One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier/ Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler/ Sinners
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley/ Hamnet
Rose Byrne/ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson/ Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve/ Sentimental Value
Emma Stone/ Bugonia
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value.
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Avatar: Fire and Ash
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE CASTING
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Kokuho
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
MEJOR EDICIÓN
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You from Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi
Train Dreams from Train Dreams
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
MEJOR SONIDO
Sirat
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus