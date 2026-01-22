Espectáculos
Obtiene Guillermo del Toro nueve nominaciones al Oscar por ‘Frankenstein’

La película Sinners, domina la contienda al recibir 16 nominaciones, la gala, que tendrá lugar en el mítico teatro Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, se celebrará el día 15 de marzo
Leopoldo Medina |
22/01/2026 08:26
La carrera rumbo a los Premios Oscar 2026 en su 94 edición entra finalmente llega a su fase decisiva. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció la lista completa de nominados, marcando el inicio del conteo final hacia la ceremonia que celebrará lo mejor del cine del último año.

Durante el evento, fueron la actriz nominada al Oscar Danielle Brooks y el actor Lewis Pullma quienes tuvieron la tarea de revelar a los nominados de las 23 categorías de esta esperada premiación en Hollywood.

A partir de este anuncio, favoritos y sorpresas comienzan a perfilarse en una de las ediciones más observadas de los últimos años. En esta edición número 94, el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro logró recibir nueve nominaciones de la Academia por su filme Frankenstein, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Actor de Reparto, Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario, Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería, Mejor Música (Partitura Original), Mejor Sonido, Mejor Guion Adaptado.

Cabe destacar, que la película Sinners, del director Ryan Coogler, protagonizada por el actor Michael B. Jordan, es la que lidera la contienda en 16 de las 23 nominaciones.

Tras el anuncio oficial, varias producciones se colocan al frente de la conversación al acumular el mayor número de nominaciones. Sin embargo, la que captó todos los reflectores fue Sinners quien rompió el récord histórico como la película con más nominaciones al Oscar de toda la historia.

La gala, que tendrá lugar en el mítico teatro Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, se celebrará el día 15 de marzo. En México, los Oscars 2025 comenzarán en punto de las 18:00 horas, mientras que la alfombra roja dará inicio a las 17:00 horas. aproximadamente.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

$!Sinners es la película con mayor nominaciones en esta edición.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Chloé Zhao/ Hamnet

Josh Safdie/ Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson/ One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier/ Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler/ Sinners

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley/ Hamnet

Rose Byrne/ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson/ Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve/ Sentimental Value

Emma Stone/ Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value.

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE CASTING

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

MEJOR EDICIÓN

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR SONIDO

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

