EXCLUSIVE: Marvel has tapped “Star Trek: Picard” executive producer Terry Matalas to resurrect Vision, the synthezoid played by Paul Bettany, for a new Disney+ series set for 2026.



Bettany will return to the role and Matalas will serve as showrunner. https://t.co/0zi6efkDyO pic.twitter.com/8bJQkaZj2Z