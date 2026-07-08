Revelan los nominados al Emmy 2026

La cuenta regresiva para la gran fiesta ya comenzó. Este 8 de julio se anunciaron de forma oficial los nominados a la edición 78 de los Premios Emmy, dejando el escenario listo para una competencia que promete chispas.
La esperada ceremonia será presentada por la icónica Mariska Hargitay y se transmitirá en vivo el próximo lunes 14 de septiembre a través de las pantallas de NBC y Peacock.
Este año, las grandes protagonistas en el volumen de menciones son Hacks, que destrozó récords en el terreno de la comedia con 24 nominaciones, y The Pitt, que se posiciona a la cabeza de los dramas liderando la lista con un impresionante total de 25 menciones, señala elimparcial.com
Aquí se presentan la lista de todos los nominados en cada una de sus categorías.
Mejor Serie de Comedia (Outstanding Comedy Series)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Mejor Actor Principal en Comedia
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II/Wonder Man
Steve Carell/Rooster
Matthew Rhys/Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel/ Shrinking
Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz Principal en Comedia
Quinta Brunson/Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri/The Bear
Elle Fanning/Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow/The Comeback
Jean Smart/Hacks
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia
Colman Domingo/ The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs/ Hacks
Harrison Ford/ Shrinking
Nick Offerman/Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root/ Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie/ Shrinking
Tyler James Williams/Abbott Elementary
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia
Dale Dickey/Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder/ Hacks
Janelle James/Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn/ Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer/Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter/Hacks
Jessica Williams/ Shrinking
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Mejor Actor Principal en Drama
Sterling K. Brown/Paradise
Gary Oldman/Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo/Task
Rufus Sewell/The Diplomat
Noah Wyle/The Pitt
Mejor Actriz Principal en Drama
Carrie Coon/The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti/The Testaments
Keri Russell/The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn/ Pluribus
Zendaya/Euphoria
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Drama
Patrick Ball/The Pitt
Billy Crudup/The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy/The Pitt
Gerran Howell/The Pitt
Jack Lowden/Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey/Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga/Pluribus
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Drama
Taylor Dearden/The Pitt
Fiona Dourif/ The Pitt
Allison Janney/The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa/The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi/ The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson/ Paradise
Karolina Wydra/Pluribus
Mejor Serie Limitada o de Antología
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Mejor Película (Outstanding Movie)
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Mejor Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
Riz Ahmed/Bait
Jason Bateman/ Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam/ Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac/Beef
Matthew Rhys/The Beast in Me
Mejor Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
Claire Danes/ The Beast in Me
Sally Field/Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan/ Beef
Sarah Pidgeon/ Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn
Bessette Sarah Snook/All Her Fault
Mejor Programa de Reality Estructurado
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Mejor Programa de Reality No Estructurado
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Summer House
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